Kyäni’s Kate Bellosillo Wins Global Woman Corporate Leader Award

By Nicole Dunkley

Kyäni, Inc., is honored to announce that Kate Bellosillo, General Manager of Kyäni Philippines, has received the Global Woman Corporate Leader Award for her profound contributions and leadership. In addition, Kate was also featured on the cover of Global Woman magazine!

Launched in 2017 by Global Woman magazine, the Global Woman Awards recognizes the achievements of women who represent different backgrounds, nationalities, cultures, and ages.

The focus is to empower women locally and foster connections globally. Women selected for the esteemed awards create positive change in the world, build communities, and share their talents/skills to help others.

“Winning this award simply means that I am living my life purpose, which is to nurture people to greatness.

I remember Kirk Hansen when he asked, “What wakes you up every day excited about life?”

And Jim Hansen replied,

“You may not be the tallest or the strongest, but you can win.” The Philippines may be a tiny country in the heart of Asia, but we rank number 5 in the world of Kyäni because, in the Philippines, we win as one.”

“We congratulate Kate Bellosillo on this prestigious honor,”

commented Kyäni CEO Katy Holt-Larsen.

“This achievement underscores the amazing depth of value and inspiration Kate brings to the Philippines region and the entire Kyäni global community. Kate truly leads with her heart.

Her dedicated and unwavering leadership strengthens teams, builds communities, and helps people create better lives. We are so proud of Kate for this well-deserved recognition.”

About Global Woman Magazine

Global Woman Magazine is the UK’s largest business networking and magazine publication commercial enterprise global platform empowering women in business. The magazine provides a new platform for women to celebrate diversity, culture, business, and networking. Based in London, England, the magazine also offers a passionate community (Global Woman Club) of professional women who create, inspire, and lead in 27 countries around the world.

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body. With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, Kyäni ON® nootropic energy shots, and the new Kyäni Electro™ hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in maintaining overall health and wellbeing through proper nutrition. With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni can also offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

The post Kyäni’s Kate Bellosillo Wins Global Woman Corporate Leader Award appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/kyanis-kate-bellosillo-wins-global-woman-corporate-leader-award/