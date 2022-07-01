Kyäni Wins The Nexus Award At The 2022 Direct Selling Australia Industry Awards

By Team Business For Home

Kyäni, Inc., an internationally recognized health and wellness company, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of The Nexus Award at the 2022 Direct Selling Australia Industry Awards.

Direct Selling Australia (DSA), the country’s leading representative body for retail direct selling, designed the awards to identify and promote innovations, helping companies and their teams improve operations.

“This award is presented to recognize the executive and staff of member companies who have demonstrated innovation in marketing and sales by creating homegrown success or creatively adapting and implementing global directives into the Australian market,”

said Gillian Stapleton, CEO of DSA.

The Nexus Award recognizes the measurable impacts of marketing and sales efforts of the merging of technologies, the direct selling channel and its people. 2021 was another year when the campaign was more than a marketing initiative. Companies saw the need to embrace the physical and digital markets, facing constant change and empowering the distributors to move forward.

“This campaign comprehensively addressed the business’ challenge of 2021 and demonstrated the successful integration of multiple innovations resulting in an outstanding turn-around with immense measurable impact,”

said Gillian.

“This is an exciting win for Kyäni Australia! Our 360-degree Sales and Marketing strategy is designed to support our Business Partners to build, grow and succeed in their businesses.

In addition, Nitro Nutrition has empowered our community to achieve lasting lifestyle changes. I am endlessly grateful for our amazing leaders and strong community who work tirelessly to help share the Kyäni vision.

I am also incredibly proud of the entire Kyäni ANZ Corporate team for coming together with a shared commitment to deliver an outstanding launch.”

The Nexus Award was presented during Direct Selling Australia’s 55th annual conference – TribeNology on Tuesday May 31st. The award was sponsored by a valued DSA Supplier Member, Russell Kennedy Lawyers.

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, ON nootropic energy shots, and now the Electro® hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/kyani-wins-the-nexus-award-at-the-2022-direct-selling-australia-industry-awards/