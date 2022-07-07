Kyäni® Wins Big For Creativity & Design Of Marketing Videos

By Team Business For Home

Kyäni, Inc., an internationally recognized health and wellness company, announced that it has received ten prestigious awards from four international marketing and video award competitions.

From product videos to event promotion, Kyäni achieved high accolades for innovation, creativity, and design from some of the world’s most esteemed digital marketing competitions. The award-winning videos can be found on the Kyäni YouTube Channel.

Earning a Silver Award from the prestigious Telly Awards — the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens — was the Kyäni Restore® Launch Video. An instant success, Kyäni’s Restore 5-in-1 Digestive Blend remains a top seller and is the world’s first product to contain the proprietary NitroBiotics™ formula to support the body’s nitric oxide production.

The Viddy Awards, an international competition honoring video excellence in the digital world with entries ranging from video production companies, cable and broadcast television operations, advertising, design, digital, and more, recognized Kyäni’s creative excellence with two Platinum and two Gold Awards.

The wins include the launch video for Kyäni’s newest product, Electro®, a first-of-its-kind electrolyte drink mix featuring a combination of electrolyte minerals to support hydration and a proprietary NR-8™ polyphenol blend to support nitric oxide regeneration. Other standout Kyäni winners include:

Platinum Awards

Restore Launch video

Electro Launch video

Gold Awards

Drai’s Welcome Party Invite

FIT20 Relaunch Product Video

The Vega Digital Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), viewed more than 1,500 submissions from 24 countries this year to find productions that best-demonstrated excellence in the digital industry. Adding four more wins to Kyäni’s impressive 2022 accolades list, Vega recognized the following submissions:

Canopus Award

Drai’s Welcome Party

Centauri Award

Restore Launch Video

Electro Launch Video

Arcturus Award

Nitro Xtreme® Video

Topping off the big wins includes an extended deadline entry with the Hermes Creative Awards. An international competition recognizing the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media, Hermes recognized Kyäni earlier this year with six awards. An extended deadline entry, the Electro Launch Video racked up its third overall win with a Hermes Platinum Award in the product video marketing category.

“We are deeply proud of our efforts to produce engaging, shareable content for our Business Partners and Customers to learn about and share our incredible products.

We congratulate our outstanding marketing team for the high honors they have received this year. Now, more than ever, digital communication plays an integral role in our business.

Providing award-winning digital marketing and communication tools is just one of the important ways we support the success of our Kyäni Business Partners worldwide.”

Said Kyäni Chief Executive Officer, Katy Holt-Larsen

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, Kyäni ON® nootropic energy shots, and the new Kyäni Electro™ hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in maintaining overall health and wellbeing through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni also offers a rewarding business opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

