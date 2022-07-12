Kyäni Restore® Wins Two Globee Awards For 2022 Best New Consumer Product

By Team Business For Home

Kyäni, Inc., is honored to announce that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Kyäni Restore® a winner in both the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards and the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Winning two achievements in the Best New Product of the Year category, Kyäni Restore’s 5-in-1 Daily Digestive was honored with a Gold Globee from the American Best in Business Awards and a Bronze Globee from the Golden Bridge Awards.

Launched in November 2021 and an immediate bestseller, Restore is a scientific breakthrough formula that unlocks the power of NitroBiotics™—an innovative probiotic blend that ignites the body’s production of Nitric Oxide to support vessel dilation and blood flow to organs and tissue. No other probiotic product on the market has this claim.

Restore’s advanced 5-in-1 formula also helps promote nutrient absorption, support healthy liver and kidney function maintain healthy gut flora, minimize bloating, and support immune health.

coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

The American Best in Business Awards is open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. From large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit — all are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from two highly esteemed award competitions,”

said Kyäni Chief Product Officer Andrew Mangeris.

“Achieving two coveted Best Product of the Year awards is a great compliment to the efficacy of Kyäni Restore and speaks highly of our dedication to the quality and innovation of our products.

Restore is truly leading the way in the science of Nitro Nutrition™ and showing powerful results.”

More than a combined total of 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process in these premier business awards programs honoring achievements in every industry across the globe.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, Kyäni ON® nootropic energy shots, and the new Kyäni Electro™ hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in maintaining overall health and wellbeing through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni can also offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

