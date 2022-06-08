Kyäni Introduce 2 New Products: Electro And ON’s Innovative Upgrade

By Team Business For Home

According to a Kyäni Press release:

Introducing the all-new Kyäni Electro™

It’s safe to say we all understand hydration is important. But many of us don’t realize just how essential proper hydration can be for overall health. Hydration is crucial to many key bodily functions, including regulating body temperature, maintaining energy, delivering nutrients to cells, and keeping organs functioning properly.

Even though proper hydration is crucial, the reality is many of us aren’t actually getting the hydration we need. In fact, an estimated 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. Yikes!

Recharge and conquer your demanding day with Kyäni Electro! Featuring a powerful combination of electrolyte minerals and our proprietary NR-8™ blend, Electro helps replenish essential electrolytes and is the first and only electrolyte drink that supports nitric oxide production and regeneration.*

Electro Benefits

Includes a proprietary NR-8™ blend, which supports nitric oxide production and regeneration

Supports proper muscle contraction (including the heart)

Promotes balanced pH

Helps support healthy blood pressure

Replenishes essential electrolytes

Supports exercise endurance

Whether you’re training for your next big race, tackling your day as supermom, studying for finals, or simply want a tasty way to stay hydrated throughout the day, Electro is for you.

Kyäni Electro comes in two crave-worthy flavors, Coconut Lime and Crisp Apple. And unlike those other sports drinks that are packed with sugar and artificial ingredients, all-natural Electro contains only two grams of organic cane sugar and is just 10 calories per serving, making it the perfect go-to hydration source anytime, anywhere.

Kyäni ON’s Innovative Upgrade

lways committed to product innovation, we continue to evolve our formulas and delivery systems to provide you with only the best. We didn’t stop with Electro™ and now Kyäni ON® has a whole new look—now available in convenient packets!

Designed to fit into your pocket for on-the-go convenience, ON is perfectly portable to be there when and where you need it.

ON now comes in a box of eight serving pouches with a lower price per serving versus the previous bottle six-pack. Newly formulated ON contains the same incredible nootropic formula, but with less water, to make consuming from a pouch as easy as rip, sip, and go!

Need some extra brainpower? Turn ON your brain with Kyäni ON! ON is THE ultimate, all-natural brain food designed to help you stress less and focus more.*

About Kyäni:

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant movements by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

