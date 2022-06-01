Kyäni Global Convention Attract 1,500+ Business Partner To Las Vegas

By Team Business For Home

Kyäni, Inc., an internationally recognized health and wellness company, welcomed more than 1,500 Business Partners to its annual global “Amaze!” Convention May 19–21, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event kicked off with an explosive welcome party featuring the world-famous DJ RanKan, at Drai’s Nightclub, the home of live nightlife entertainment on The Las Vegas Strip. The two-day convention took place at the Paris Hotel, right in the heart of the Strip, where guests were transported to the City of Lights with the same passion, excitement, and ambiance of Europe’s most romantic city.

This live event provided virtual access to more than 50 countries.

It started off with Kyäni Co-Founder, Carl Taylor, revealing the company’s new mission statement and Kyäni CEO Katy Holt-Larsen sharing a powerful vision for the future.

International bestselling author and co-founder of Nitro Nutrition™, Mark Macdonald, revealed the launch of Kyäni’s newest product, Electro™— a first-of-its-kind electrolyte drink mix that features a combination of minerals to support hydration and a proprietary NR-8™ polyphenol blend to support nitric oxide regeneration.

The only hydration support formula on the market to support nitric oxide regeneration, Electro delivers superior hydration backed by science.

Featuring over 40 speakers, including keynote speaker Erin King — the world’s leading digital persuasion expert — guests discovered pivotal business-building techniques, learned of product innovations and promotions, experienced interactive product displays, a photo booth video wall, an exclusive VIP Lounge, and witnessed a preview of an all-new online shopping experience featuring next- level technology, soon to launch in July 2022.

At the core of Kyäni’s mission to bring hope and build global communities is the company’s Potato Pak program—initiated in 2014.

Andrew Mangeris, Kyäni Chief Product Officer, announced that since the program’s inception, the company has provided 4 million Potato Pak meals — life-sustaining nutrition packs delivering life-sustaining nutrition to people in need — to communities throughout the world. Additionally, 600,000 Potato Pak meals have recently been provided to assist Ukraine refugees in Poland.

Kyäni’s philanthropic foundation, Caring Hands — dedicated to bringing hope to children in need by improving access to nutrition, sanitation, and education — shared a five-part docuseries highlighting how the foundation is making generational changes in the villages of Chiapas, Mexico.

Each chapter features never-before-seen stories and interviews, Kyäni Business Partner and Customer support, and

Kyäni’s impact on communities around the globe. Episodes in this five-part series will be released on YouTube every Saturday at 2 p.m. MDT through June 18.

Other special events throughout the two-day convention included a Masquerade Gala, where Kyäni recognized 2,950 Business Partner achievements in various rewards programs and celebrated nearly 13,000 rank advancements within the past eight months.

At this extraordinary event, guests, both in-person and online, guests were energized, motivated, and inspired to take tangible action to increase their businesses and connect with Kyäni’s compelling vision for the future.

About Kyäni:

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant movements by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

