Kyäni Appoints Katy Holt-Larsen To CEO

Kyäni is doing incredible things as we continue to change lives and capture the hearts and loyalty of Business Partners and Customers worldwide.

To prepare for Kyäni’s next phase of growth, we are making some exciting enhancements to our management team with Katy Holt-Larsen leading the charge by taking on the title of Kyäni’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Since joining Kyäni, Katy has brought amazing energy, organizational skill, excitement, and insight with her leadership, and I’m looking forward to seeing Katy crush the role of CEO.

I am not stepping away, and I’m not slowing down. I’m still a Kyäni Founder and Chairman of the Board, and I’m still here every day.

I’m excited to work in partnership with Katy as she leads us forward.”

said Carl Taylor, Kyäni Founder and Chairman of the Board

“It is truly my honor to accept this responsibility. I am absolutely in love with Kyäni. I’m in love with who we are, our products, our opportunity, and the changes we make in thousands of lives all around the world.

I’m 100% committed to helping this company reach its destiny. I truly believe that we have nowhere to go but to continue to grow”

stated Katy Holt-Larsen.

About Kyäni:

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant movements by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com .

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/kyani-appoints-katy-holt-larsen-to-ceo/