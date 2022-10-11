Kristin Adams Hits Rock Star Elite Rank At Velovita

By Team Business For Home

Velovita recently hosted their annual XLR8 2022 convention, and Members across the country gathered in Dallas, Texas for a weekend full of inspiration, top-level training, exciting announcements, and celebration.

For Kristin Adams, the eventful weekend was particularly uplifting as it came with tremendous triumphs and 2 much-deserved awards.

The Velovita Member reached Rock Star Elite while attending the company’s annual convention – a commendable feat only the most devoted have achieved.

Outside of network marketing, Kristin is a nurse practitioner by trade and has worked urgent care to intensive care and everything in between. Health and wellness has always been Kristin’s focus.

However, she strives to make an impact in all aspects of her Velovita business:

Leadership

Health

Income

Impact and

Vision

When asked what it felt to hit this milestone during the company’s annual convention, Kristin shares,

“It was so incredible to see my team rally together. With the new product launch and exciting promotions, Members were winning and hitting their goals.

I was blessed to be able to celebrate the moment my promotion hit with the global master distributors Richard and Mary Amoedo in their suite with their family; A surreal moment I will cherish always.”

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.

Kristen Adams with founders Kosta Gara & Jeff Mack

“XLR8 weekend was amazing; my team and sidelines felt the electricity within the venue. I adore the culture we are creating here. We are all cheering each other on – it’s collaboration at its finest. Everybody was recognized at the Gala, not just top ranks,”

Kristin adds.

There are still a few months left in 2022 – and Kristin has big goals to end it strong. What is the rest of the year looking like for you?

“This year, I have lofty goals to help as many individuals create a legacy of health and wealth for their families. Jeff and Kosta have hinted at some exciting announcements coming over the next few months – and I am on the edge of my seat with anticipation.”

President Jeff Mack shared,

“We’re proud of Kristin. She has earned her accolades and I know with what she’s building, many more are coming. People like Kristin are a testament that anyone with a strong desire and a determined work ethic can make it and make it far in this industry.”

What would you share with Distributors as to why they should believe in Velovita’s products and opportunity?

“The snaps and the new wearable product tuün™ Resonate makes Velovita a leader in the biohacking space – and as a leader, the company is set to become a household name and impact millions of people with their products.”

Kristin’s success in this industry is a reflection of her dedication and impeccable work ethic. She shares,

“I am grateful to represent the Velovita family as a Rockstar Elite and look forward to building a legacy of Health and Wealth.”

About Velovita

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, VELOVITA is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the field of biohacking, social selling, community expansion and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. VELOVITA has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance both mentally and physically.

For more information on VELOVITA, please visit Velovita.com or Velovita’s Facebook page. You may also contact us at info@velovita.com. To join the new movement, click here for the Velovita Member Rewards. We know you’ll #LOVIT!

The post Kristin Adams Hits Rock Star Elite Rank At Velovita appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/kristin-adams-hits-rock-star-elite-rank-at-velovita/