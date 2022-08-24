Klaleh Parker Achieves 25K Rank at MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

After spending 10 years in corporate sales with the same company, Klaleh Parker of Las Vegas, USA, decided it was time for a change. While she was generating an income that afforded her a plentiful lifestyle, she says she felt trapped.

When Klaleh discovered MyDailyChoice, she knew she’d found the right venture for her.

“I joined MyDailyChoice in July of 2022 and became a 25k earner within my first 25 days!”

Klaleh is excited about all the people she’s helping:

“My vision is to empower over 1,000 professionals with skills and tools to live an abundant lifestyle and still have time freedom.

The MDC House of Brands, coupled with our market disruptor, Fuel Factor X—which can help aid in saving money on fuel—it’s ‘Business 101′ that the more problems you solve, the more money you make.”

About MyDailyChoice:

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

