Kim Young-Sul From South Korea Achieves Hero at QuiAri

Over the past 25 years, QuiAri Hero Promoter, Kim Young-Sul from South Korea has only worked at 2 Network Marketing companies. A number that low for that length of time is virtually unheard of in this industry, but Kim’s success only proves his keen instinct for selecting winning companies.

He recently joined QuiAri, his 3rd company ever, and his perfect record remains intact. He recently reached the high rank of Hero, and, thanks to QuiAri’s incredible breakthrough Products and Same Day Pay Opportunity, he is certain QuiAri is the last company he ever needs to join.

“I am loyal to my global Team and to companies that treat their Promoters right. Although I haven’t been at many Network Marketing companies, anyone who knows me knows I am very selective.

The companies I have joined all grew to be some of the biggest companies in the industry. When a friend introduced me to QuiAri, I saw genuine happiness and excitement in their eyes.

They loved everything about the company – from its leadership to the Products. For the first time in a very long time, I was curious. I had the opportunity to speak with more QuiAri Promoters, and they all felt the same way.

I couldn’t help but get excited too, especially when I learned more about Maqui, MaquiX®, and Same Day Pay. I had found my next company, and my next forever home,”

stated QuiAri Hero Promoter, Kim Young-Sul.

Kim believes there is “100% potential” for QuiAri to become one of the biggest companies in both the Network Marketing and Anti-Aging Product Industry. He said his confidence comes directly from QuiAri’s Executive Team led by Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

“Good leadership is essential and is a good prediction of the success of a company. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina is an innovative, forward-thinking CEO and has a terrific understanding of both business and science.

When Bob first learned about Maqui, the anti-aging berry now considered the holy grail of super fruits, his first thought was – how can we use science to make this miracle berry even better?

He collaborated with the #1 Maqui Berry scientist and created a never-before-seen proprietary Maqui extract (MaquiX®) with up to 10 times the power of the berry itself. I take QuiAri Products daily, and I’m looking younger and feeling my best. Bob wasn’t only right about Maqui, but he was right about it being the future of anti-aging.

There is no better way to consume Maqui and MaquiX® AND get the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to operate at peak performance. Plus, the Products are delicious,”

said Kim Young-Sul.

QuiAri is known throughout the industry for having one of the most generous Compensation Plans and the fastest-paying in history. Commissions are paid in South Korea the very same day (in 5 minutes elsewhere), and QuiAri has one of the highest-paying plans. Promoters have the opportunity to earn up to $50,000 USD per week in Team Commissions and only need to Personally Sponsor 2 people to reach the top as opposed to other companies that require multiple legs. Kim said he was even more intrigued by QuiAri’s Compensation Plan than he was by its Products.

“As a Leader in this industry, I’m never thinking about what’s best for me. My decisions are always based on what’s best for my Team. They are all people just like me with families to support, bills to pay, and hopes and dreams for the future.

There was no doubt in my mind – QuiAri’s Compensation Plan could help them achieve their dreams faster. Industry-first Same Day Pay, faster-cycling Team Commissions, many ways to earn bonuses, and QuiAri’s impressive global reach of 100 countries worldwide were all far too compelling to ignore,”

said Kim Young-Sul.

Rising demand has QuiAri well-positioned to lead the $500 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market. In South Korea, Kim said he has been busier than ever. QuiAri recently released an Opportunity Presentation exclusively for Promoters titled, “Why QuiAri Has The #1 Compensation Plan,” which is available in English and Korean and highlights the Plan’s generous and unique benefits.

“I’ve found the Executive Team at QuiAri to be very proactive to our needs in the Field. We receive new resources almost weekly and each one is better than the next.

Considering QuiAri’s Executive Team has over 500+ years of combined MLM experience, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with that level of experience, but we are incredibly grateful here in South Korea.

Bob Reina lives his life by QuiAri’s mission – to help others. Sometimes his help is free mindset training and new resources, other times it’s donating millions of dollars to build schools or animal shelters to help the global community.

QuiAri makes headlines for Same Day Pay and Maqui, but the culture of giving back here deserves equal attention. It’s one of the reasons why Promoters and Customers are flocking to QuiAri and building a legacy their families will be proud of – and benefit from – for future generations,”

said Kim Young-sul.

Speaking of the future, Kim said he is working harder than ever to reach QuiAri’s top rank of Crown Purple Diamond. He’s following QuiAri’s exclusive Purple Diamond Guide to get there, which is a step-by-step instruction manual that teaches Promoters about the power of duplication.

“There is a clear path to success at QuiAri. The Purple Diamond Guide is the most valuable resource we have. It teaches you the right mindset and the right way to duplicate your success, but I also think it helps build trust, respect, and love for the people in your upline and downline.

We are all treated as valued members of the QuiAri Family, regardless of rank, and that is proven every time Bob Reina, and his wife, Kristie invite all Promoters, Customers, and Prospects to a live broadcast to announce exciting news, updates, or in many cases, to celebrate a history-making milestone.

I’ve been looking for a company like QuiAri my entire MLM career, and I’m so glad to have finally found it,”

stated Kim Young-Sul.

