Kim Chansol Becomes Kyäni’s Most Recent Purple Diamond

By Nicole Dunkley

When Kim Chansol first heard about Kyäni during a visit to Sydney, Australia, he knew he was looking at something special.

So, for the past two years, he’s worked diligently to share Kyäni’s innovative wellness and nutrition products—as well as the business opportunity—with as many people as possible.

As a result, he is now celebrated as one of Kyäni’s top business partners in Korea!

At only 28, becoming a Purple Diamond is no small feat. But Kim is motivated to do the hard work required as he stays committed to his“why,” — which is to make a difference by developing a network marketing team that can benefit everyone, no matter the size of their goals.

“Out of all the network marketing companies I’ve learned about, Kyäni has a unique culture of pure goodwill,”

Kim says.

“I love that Kyäni has excellent products and a reasonable compensation plan. I chose Kyani because it is a network marketing company without limitations.

This company has all the market power and global business opportunities that can provide limitless growth over time.”

But Kim has already experienced that the kind of growth possible at Kyäni doesn’t come easily.

“I started a network marketing business when I was 24 and found Kyäni when I was 26,”

Kim says.

“Because I’m still young, I’ve encountered many trials and errors with my business, especially establishing good relationships with people.

But it’s all about growing personally, little by little, and learning from my mistakes. If I could go back to 2020, I would have introduced others to Kyäni more earnestly!”

Kim has also learned that success doesn’t come from his own merits alone. It takes hard work and dedication from an entire team of business partners to accomplish his goals.

“Mutual growth is the dream of our group,”

he says.

“It started with me, and one by one, we all realized the dream—and we’re just getting started!”

The best thing about working with his team? Hearing his team express gratitude for everything they’ve done together.

Out of everything he’s learned so far, the most important thing Kim always teaches his team is this: Believe in your sponsors, believe in Kyäni, and build this business with passion! This, he believes, is the key long-term success.

One of the most exciting things for Kim is discovering all the possibilities for young people to come to Kyäni and start achieving their dreams.

“I have so much self-pride,”

he says.

“I am building a new network marketing field for people in their 20s. It makes me so happy!”

Kim’s Guiding Philosophy:

“Colors can be painted, or shapes can be changed. I can be broken, but I cannot be bent. I always maintain the main core. That is, I hold on to the core, but I can accept what can be acceptable.”

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is an internationally recognized health and wellness company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its inception, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Blueberry and ingredients that support natural nitric oxide production in the body. With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, ON™ nootropic energy shots, and now the Electro hydration and nitric oxide regeneration mix, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition. With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in more than 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

DISCLAIMER: Advancing in Rank and participation in incentive trips, car programs, and other sales promotions are not typical or guaranteed. Qualification requires hard work, skill and meeting specific sales targets. Most people do not qualify. By referring customers, you can earn meaningful supplemental income based on actual product sales. Most people join only to purchase amazing products for personal use and earn little or no income. To see what’s possible, visit income.kyani.com.

