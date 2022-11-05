Kieu Tran Thi Bich Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Kieu Tran Thi Bich never imagined that one day she would be a full-time Network Marketer.

Seven years ago, she was running an entire department at a large insurance company. When her husband had a stroke, her entire life was turned upside-down. Fortunately, Network Marketing and QuiAri have created a new, better normal for Kieu

“It happened a little over 7 years ago. I was climbing up the corporate ladder and had just reached Department Head at a large Insurance firm and my husband had a good job making iron-woven baskets for the construction industry.

Life was going well for both of us. After my husband had a stroke, everything changed for us. He needed around-the-clock help. I quit my job and joined the Direct Sales industry so I could be there for my husband.

Tragedy led to prosperity…I found success in Network Marketing having no previous experience. Now here I am working from home, making my own hours, earning extra income, and taking care of my husband.

I joined QuiAri because I now understand you should never take your health for granted, but also because QuiAri has more opportunities for me to really spread my wings and do more than just get by.

I have over 100 countries where I can grow my business and many are markets where QuiAri’s antioxidant supplements are just being introduced, and I’m getting paid in 5 minutes after every sale. This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for my entire life, and I’m enjoying the ride to the top,”

stated Rock Star Promoter, Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

A favorite quote of Kieu’s is “If you want to go fast, go it alone. If you want to get far, go together.” As a QuiAri Promoter Kieu has access to a huge global upline, which includes top QuiAri leadership that are dedicated to helping Promoters be successful.

Kieu said she’s learning a lot about the importance of duplication all thanks to the system created by QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

“I’ve climbed the ranks more quickly at QuiAri than any other company. I’m already a Rock Star Promoter, and I have the potential to reach Purple Diamond within the next year.

I think the most important lesson I’ve learned so far is to be humble and help lift others on your Team up. I’ve found that the more I do to help my team, the more successful I am as a Promoter.

I like that the Compensation Plan is designed so that everybody wins together,”

said Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

QuiAri’s breakthrough antioxidant supplements have also played an important role in helping Kieu achieve success in business and with her health. She felt a difference within the first few days of taking QuiAri’s antioxidant-rich supplements

“After trying QuiAri Shake and Energy, I was able to work all day without feeling tired. I felt like I had unlimited energy.

My husband took the products and said he felt healthier and happier than ever before.

I noticed he seemed gentler and calmer, and I believe it is because his body is getting the nutrients it needs,”

said Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

Kieu is also getting compliments from family and friends about looking younger, and she doesn’t mind that at all! QuiAri’s “new #1 superfruit,” the Maqui Berry, which is in both QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy, has been known for centuries by the Mapuche people to help with anti-aging.

“The never-before-seen antioxidant levels found in the Maqui Berry have people rediscovering their youth – skin, weight, energy, inflammation, hair, eyes, digestion, immune system, heart, sleep – it promotes and supports total body health,”

said Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

She also discussed the importance of MaquiX®, QuiAri’s proprietary, super-concentrated Maqui Berry extract with 10 times the antioxidant power of the Maqui Berry alone.

o other product in the world has MaquiX®. The formula belongs only to QuiAri, which is another reason why global momentum has been rising quickly for the company.

“QuiAri is the first company to introduce Maqui to the global marketplace. Modern scientists have analyzed the Maqui Berry and discovered it has up to 30 times more antioxidant power than all other superfruits combined.

I’ve been in this business long enough to remember the companies that introduced less powerful superfruits – noni, mangosteen, and acai. They all went on to become multi-billion-dollar brands.

This is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new opportunity. That rarely happens in this industry,”

said Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

As Kieu gets closer to QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond, she knows exactly what she wants to do once she’s living her dream lifestyle.

“My dreams are simple. First, I want to see my family and friends enjoying better health and time and money freedom. I plan to donate some of my income to charity – specifically medical researchers studying new treatments for stroke victims.

Even when I reach Purple Diamond, I don’t plan to quit being a Promoter. I want to give back by sharing QuiAri and helping others that are currently struggling to get by.

If someone wasn’t there to help me when I was struggling, I don’t know where I’d be today,”

stated Kieu Tran Thi Bich.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

