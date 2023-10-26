Kevin Thompson And Joe Martinez – CEO iX Global Interview

By Team Business For Home

Recently Kevin Thompson, the MLM attorney and Joe Martinez, CEO iX Global came together for an interview.

Kevin Thompson is an MLM attorney, proud husband, father of four and a founding member of Thompson Burton PLLC. Named as one of the top 25 most influential people in direct sales, Kevin Thompson has extensive experience to help entrepreneurs launch their businesses on secure legal footing.

On October 6, iX Global achieved a monumental win in its ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a recent TRO hearing, the presiding Judge made the crucial decision to dissolve the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) previously levied against iX Global and DEBT Box.

The Court’s decision comes after scrutinizing the evidence presented and recognizing discrepancies and potential misrepresentations in the SEC’s complaint.

The importance of this hearing was underlined by the presence of Tracy S. Combs, Director of SEC’s Salt Lake Regional Office, who was summoned by the Judge just hours before the hearing. The Court’s stance was clear – maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and fairness in all proceedings.

“We are gratified by the Court’s decision, which we view as a validation of our unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, and community values,”

said Joe Martinez, CEO & Founder of iX Global.

“While we respect the regulatory role the SEC plays, it is vital for the truth to prevail. Today’s decision is a testament to our continued dedication to uphold our guiding principles.”

About iX Global

iX Global is an educational and self development fintech platform that works on the philosophy of learning and earning. You can subscribe to the courses to learn financial skills to implement for yourself, and also earn money through the referral bonus structure that the company has put in place for its Brand Ambassadors. iX members also become a part of a community that works together towards each other’s personal and financial goals.

For more information, please visit www.ixglobal.us

