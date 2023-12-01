Keston And Brooke Robinson Achieve Highest Rank in LifeWave

By Team Business For Home International

Serial entrepreneurs, Keston & Brooke Robinson, have hit the highest rank in Lifewave while operating four of their privately owned businesses!

Keston and Brooke teamed up with network marketing legends Steve and Gina Merritt and Mike and Sahi Hernandez and have been on fire ever since.

They are proof that even with the busiest of schedules, if you have a product that’s exclusive, a system that’s proven, and great leadership, anyone can build a massive network marketing business and achieve the highest rank in less than a year.

Filled with momentum, they know “X39 is without a doubt, the best product in the industry because of the technology that is changing EVERYONE’S lives” Brooke explains. Brooke most recently decided to drop over half of her client book to focus more on the Lifewave business!

She says,

“I was becoming exhausted with the rat race of event planning, the stress, crazy hours and never-ending flights around the globe.

I wanted more time with my family and desperately needed less stress.

The past year with the LifeWave business has proven that I can have it all – it’s been the biggest eye-opening experience, and I am so grateful that Mike and Sahi Hernandez introduced us to X39!”

Brooke explained.

“We know most MLM companies are in very saturated product categories; products that you can also buy at your local grocery store such as weight loss, shampoo, nutritional supplements, make-up and so on.

So when Mike and Sahi shared with us the exclusivity of X39, it immediately piqued our interest,”

Says Brooke.

“Since we have such limited time, we weren’t just giving it away to anything or anyone. We knew we were on to the real deal when I felt relief in my neck, back and knee from multiple injuries I was suffering over the last 18 years”

says Brooke.

“After hearing that we would be teaming up with Steve and Gina Merritt and their THIS IS IT System we decided to go all in. Now we are forever grateful and excited to bless millions of people with miracles of X39!”

Brooke explains.

The 19-year-old company, LifeWave, captivated the Robinson’s with its state-of-the-art technology, Keston had previously been in an MLM over ten years ago with the Mike and Sahi Hernandez and Steve and Gina Merritt.

“These two power couples brought me out of network marketing retirement,”

says Keston.

“When I saw them calling, I knew instantly, they had to have something incredible.”

Keston loves Network Marketing, he believes it’s a great accelerant to propel you forward financially and mentally.

He says,

“When looking at LifeWave, take it seriously because it’s the Best Kept 19 your old secret in the industry.

Because of the X39 technology, the THIS IS IT Team, and Proven System, their one product landing page, this vehicle can provide you the lifestyle and time you’ve been searching for.

Because everyone you know or meet needs to be wearing the X39, starting a conversation is so much simpler than any other Network Marketing product we’ve ever experienced.

When you’re on the THIS IS IT Team, it’s like a rocket ship to success. It gives you your time back, for family and friends with no ceiling. By helping others accomplish their dreams it allows you to live yours. Open your mind to the possibilities, dream big and let’s go out and bless others!”

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave grew 120% over the last year which is a remarkable accomplishment. All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world which has rocketed them up the Business for Home Momentum Ranks.

The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand yet simple to explain. David Schmidt, the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has over 130 patents to his name. He has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to ThisIsItinfo.com.

