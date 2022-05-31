Kesha Underwood Reaches Black Diamond Status with The Happy Co.

By Nicole Dunkley

Kesha Underwood is a wife, mom and business owner in a small central Florida town. And while her husband owns a new-home construction business and the couple own two Salon Suite locations, Kesha uses her Happy Co. business to share health and happiness.

“I decided to become a brand partner because I have a passion to help others with their physical and mental health. I love building relationships and celebrating others.”

Kesha says.

Once they joined The Happy Co., Kesha and her husband lost more than 40 pounds combine. But, she says,

“I had a desire to create my own income and wanted a positive community of friends in my life. This opportunity has been a great fit for me to have flexibility and to reach financial goals.”

As avid travelers, Kesha says the allure of The Happy Co. meant she could take her work with her. “You will find us at the beach, fishing, hunting, hiking and exploring new areas,” she explains. “A home-based business has been amazing with our busy lifestyle. I can take it with me Rv-ing, boating, flying — there are no set schedules.”

While Kesha cultivates relationships with others as a brand partner, she also shares her success with others in unique ways.

“I have a landing page that shares my story because I feel it is important for people to know how the products impacted my life and family,”

she says.

She also gives out postcard-sized business cards. “I personally feel a typical business card gets lost in someone’s purse, and I wouldn’t want them to miss out on something that could really benefit their day and potentially change their physical and mental health,” she adds.

Her business efforts have paid off, as she’s achieved Black Diamond status with The Happy Co. and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Utah.

“The Happy Co. has been a special place where people lock arms and come together as one,”

Kesha adds.

“We want to help make a difference in the lives of everyday people that have struggles. It doesn’t matter what team you’re on, we are here to help each other and cheer each other on.”

ABOUT THE HAPPY CO.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person. The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

The post Kesha Underwood Reaches Black Diamond Status with The Happy Co. appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/kesha-underwood-reaches-black-diamond-status-with-the-happy-co/