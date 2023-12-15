Kelly Tolar Achieves Diamond Rank At LiveGood

By Team Business For Home

Kelly Isom-Tolar transformed from living paycheck to paycheck to achieving Diamond status at LiveGood.

Kelly Isom-Tolar is a fifty-two year old from the USA. Prior to her network marketing career, she worked full time in the public school sector in her local neighbourhood, as a consignment shop owner and served in the US Air Force.

As a single mother, working the same hours as her daughter in school helped her save money on commuting and childcare expenses. Then, learning more about the power of social media, online advertising, vlogs and video production Kelly became more knowledgeable about marketing online.

In 2023 Kelly was introduced by a friend to a few natural products developed by LiveGood. During this time, the company did not have a lucrative pay plan, but the products were priced very attractive. Kelly continued to make purchases at the LiveGood website.

With little in the bank, Kelly asked her credit card company for $50 extra dollars for an important purchase to become an affiliate with LiveGood.

Kelly began to grow her LiveGood membership base to over 35,000 members within 90 days and was promoted to Diamond. Her team grow to India, Vietnam, Philippines, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Korea and Kazakhstan. Since the launch of a new membership model, Kelly said,

“My team and I have grown over 120,000 memberships in a year. I am so thankful to an affordable platform people all over the world can do and be proud of. Plus, an ability to earn with very little upfront starter cost.

Imagine a world where anyone, from any corner of the globe, can effortlessly join in. The era of peddling overpriced goods just to line the pockets of a privileged few is behind us.”

Kelly said,

“I can help so many people have top quality products at a fraction of the cost compared to what other companies would charge.

Kelly Tolar and daughter Layla

Kelly has achieved her goal to become a full-time, work from home Mother to support her teenage daughter, who has opted for homeschooling. Her business success not only provides her with additional time to assist her daughter with studies but also allows for increased flexibility in travel and daily life.

Kelly Tolar

“After 5 months, I was able to replace my teacher income and bring myself home to finally be the work from Mom I always wanted to be with a simple business model that costs me 33 cents a day to operate.

Additionally, the compensation plan has a powerful generational check matching plan and one of the best residual plans in the industry.”

Kelly explained.

