Kayla Mote Achieves The Legend Rank At Arieyl

By Team Business For Home

According to an Arieyl press release:

Arieyl is excited to announce that Kayla Mote has reached the elite rank of Legend. With this promotion she will be earning herself a $25,000 Rock bonus one time bonus and a $5,000 monthly Reign lifestyle bonus.

A true leader is someone willing to go into battle with you day in and day out. Someone willing to put their time and energy into their team. A leader that people will stand behind, that they can relate to and who is willing to stand with them. Kayla Mote links her arms with her downline through it all. She stands as a shining example of what it means to be on equal footing as the rest of her team.

For a decade now, Kayla Mote has been in the network marketing sphere. As well as with Arieyl since their pre launch back in 2020. Her network marketing career began at a time, when she found herself at her lowest, balancing the life of being a young family and dealing with loss in the family with the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Kayla was tired of food stamps and heartache, she needed something new, and something that was authentically her.

Finding Arieyl was a match made in Heaven, a place where she didn’t have to conform and she could live and work how she desired. And Arieyl would gain a true Rockstar who exemplifies the brand tenfold.

Thanks to her massive growth she has now hit the Legend rank which is one of the highest ranks possible but also advanced her husband’s Shane’s account to the leadership rank of Black Diamond earning another Rock bonus of $10,000 and $2,000 monthly in a reign bonus.

As an organization they have amassed 22 leaders within team The Mogul Movement claiming well over $5,000 each in rank-up bonuses which is just one way they are paid at Arieyl. With over 270,000 in volume in just one month thanks to the massive growth Arieyl is experiencing this year. This is life-changing for so many families in her organization.

Kayla has just recently been able to move her family to the beach to spend their days together enjoying life, living their best dreams while working from her cell phone under the sun.

“Arieyl has transformed my life completely. Not just financially but I have lost well over ninety pounds. It also helped me find my place, my purpose, and my passion. This community has been such a breath of fresh air in the NWM space after ten years I finally feel at home.”

Kayla Mote stated.

Arieyl isn’t just a job or second income for most. It’s a community and home for those seeking more out of life. People like Kayla Mote, striving for a brighter future. Whether it is financial peace, mental well-being, or physical health; there is a seat for you here and we’d be lucky to have you. Arieyl welcomes any and all pursuing their Highest Self.

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips. Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on. For more information,please visit www.arieyl.com

The post Kayla Mote Achieves The Legend Rank At Arieyl appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/kayla-mote-achieves-the-legend-rank-at-arieyl/