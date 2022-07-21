Kayla Mote Achieves Black Diamond Rank At Arieyl

By Team Business For Home

According to an Arieyl press release:

Arieyl is thrilled to recognize Kayla Mote for reaching the rank of Black Diamond

After thirteen years in the industry, Kayla Mote had always hoped and prayed that one day she would find “her place”, somewhere with not only the financial success she had seen so many others experiencing for years but also a place where her people could see it as well.

It seemed almost too much of a dream for that place to also be one where she could be 100% herself, where all her “quirks, talents and traits” would be appreciated instead of shunned, frowned upon or dismissed.

Arieyl gave Kayla the rare place she hoped for, one where all her dreams could come to fruition while allowing her to remain fully herself “to the core” and, for that, she is so very thankful to be where she is, sharing Arieyl with others and calling this company, made up of Lions and Unicorns, her home.

As a mom of two boys, married to her best friend, Shayne, Kayla deeply desired to break the generational curse of poverty she grew up in.

Her drive and determination allows the Motes to “unschool” their children, giving them a life of travel, adventure, entrepreneurship, trade skills and financial savvy while being “so financially stable that God uses (their) pockets to bless others”.

Kayla has lived up to that desire and beyond as she moved through each rank, leading her team with a humble heart that continues to draw more and more people to this unique Rockstar.

“Finding a place where you feel comfortable enough to just be yourself is so rare in this industry. I’ve been here since day one, hour one.

I’ve watched and helped build Arieyl into a dream company for others where the products are bangin, the comp plan is absolute fire and the community sets the standard so high for the rest of the industry.

It truly has been such a magical journey to be part of and continue to watch as more magic unfolds. The best truly is yet to come…”

said Kayla Mote

Congratulations Kayla for achieving Arieyl’s Black Diamond rank while creating a life you love that inspires thousands of others. We are thrilled you chose Arieyl and we are incredibly proud of you!

“Built not bought. Earned not given. Hustled not handed. Rare not average.”

stated Kayla Mote.

About Arieyl

From Food Stamps & Foreclosure to Financially Freedom. Kristen and Travis Butler, top earners in the industry decided to create an opportunity for people just like them to live out their craziest dreams.

With our fast paced, busy lifestyles we give you the flexibility to grow a successful business at your fingertips. Arieyl is more than just creating a source of income, it is about creating your best life! Getaway with our fun incentive trips and spoil yourself with prizes you’d probably never splurge on.

For more information please visit www.arieyl.com

