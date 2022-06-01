Kate Castrillon Achieves Presidential Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

Kate Castrillon began following her ambitions at a very young age, selling mangoes in a town park at 16.

There was little money, but it was an essential first step to her dreams. With that burning desire for a better life and her mother being hospitalized for six months, Kate made the leap into the industry.

The single, most powerful driving force was the thought,

“I wanted my mother to know the sea.”

It launched her into a new world where she found the right people and environment to help her thrive in life! Kate thanks her mentors Ivan Martinez and Monono Franco for helping her achieve her success.

“They taught me many new things, like raising my financial thermostat, being more humble, and believing that there’s a bigger and faster version of me.”

One thing that stood out for Kate was she didn’t just believe in the Islam brothers’ (BE founders) vision or admire their leadership. She connected with them from where they came from to how the process changed them. It gave her hope for her future. She suddenly felt she had the potential to succeed in the industry.

*Inspired by the BE founders, Monir, Moyn, and Ehsaan, she found her life’s purpose: to teach people with limited resources how to gain financial freedom.

To her, those two words, financial freedom, meant being able to be your genuine self, discovering skills you didn’t know you had, and being able to share them with others.

In guiding others to live their best lives, she also learned from her students and gained more wisdom than she imagined. As fate would have it, BE matched her vision and mission for herself perfectly. As a technological innovative company, it aims to change how people live by using human leadership to lead progress.

BE is constantly redesigning and evolving with the times, remaining competitive in the industry and disrupting markets.

Kate Castrillon on stage

The quality of its business portfolio doesn’t just lie in the apps and platforms in various industries such as eLearning, financial markets, immersive virtual world, online marketing, and clothing. But each product improves the lives of customers around the world.

Kate revealed:

“What I love the most is the discount travel platform for cruises, hotels, holidays, and car rentals,” “It takes your income, combines it with your relatives’, and elevates your standard of travel to unthinkable heights while remaining budget-friendly.”

Excitedly, she talks about her dream to continue to mentor members just as she had been guided throughout her journey in her career. Kate advises new members and anyone considering joining BE, to “enjoy the process!”

“Remember that some learn from mentors while others learn from mistakes, but you have the great advantage of finding the right people to guide you in BE. Together, we will work on helping you discover the star that you are.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the specific individual represented in the article and not of BE and are neither officially endorsed by BE. This article is only meant for reference purposes and is not meant to guarantee earning, as any guarantee of earnings would be misleading.

You cannot earn money in BE without making actual sales to customers. Earning or lifestyle claims mentioned in the presentation shall be attributed to particular individuals & will not have any bearing on your results—detailed Earning Disclosure Statement.

