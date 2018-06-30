Karen Ford Achieves Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Upon here achievement Karen Ford stated:

“I was introduced to this incredible industry 28 years ago. As a single mother I found myself working two jobs and never being home with my son.

One day I overheard a conversation in a restaurant with a gentleman talking to a lady about working from home and earning above average income. I was having my lunch break from my day job and I continued to listen.

When I came home I called 1-800 411 (which we had back in the day), to find a number for the company I heard him talking about. They told me there wasn’t a one 800 number for the company but there was a 1-800 number for an independent distributor, and I took it. I reached out to that person and she put me on a three-way connect with the owner of the company. I joined that company and followed that owner for almost 14 years.

Working with that company and still working two jobs I found that I could not balance my time. A gentleman who led that company with leadership development reached out to me and said he saw something in me and he knew if I would let him coach me I could soar in the industry. I went All-In, he coached me from earning $1500 a month to $15,000 a month in 120 days.

I put those skills to work and have never looked back. When that owner passed away the company changed, and I started looking for a new platform that I felt was a level playing field for everybody. I tried three other companies but quickly saw all the elements were not in place and I stepped away.

Then in April 2016 I found exactly what I was looking for. A company that was young, but was growing 1000% a year with a very rich compensation structure. They had superior products and were affordable. Everything was easily duplicatable and I said “YES”.

We created 17 Diamonds and above on our team our FIRST year. This was unheard of in my previous companies.

Because of the Valentus Opportunity I have now reached my First HUGE Industry Milestone and now become a MILLION DOLLAR Earner since joining this Industry.. I’ve been featured in industry books such as “Moving Up”, studied under Larry Thompson and John Maxwell, but I learn the most from the men and women I get to work with every single Day.

This reminds me of a process I learned 28 years ago. It is as valid today as back then.

“Every morning I put 10 coins into my pocket and I don’t go to bed until I’ve contacted 10 new or prior folks”. Is it a challenge? Of course, it is! But it works.

My motto, “You can make money or you can make excuses, but you can’t make both, which will YOU choose”? …Karen Ford

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/06/karen-ford-achieves-double-diamond-rank-at-valentus/