Karen Burant’s Inspiring Journey: Trials to Triumph with GOVVI

Karen Burant’s journey with GOVVI is a compelling story of perseverance, dedication, and the transformative power of family. From her entrepreneurial background to her role as a guiding force at GOVVI, Karen’s story is one of profound inspiration and unwavering determination

Background

Karen Burant hails from Lashburn, Saskatchewan, Canada. Before her journey with GOVVI, Karen was an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the online sales space. She also worked as an optician as well as a dental professional. This unique background helped her build a strong foundation for her success in the wellness industry.

Why GOVVI?

Karen chose to join GOVVI because of the relationships she had with Lance Conrad (President of GOVVI), Burke Green (President of GOVVI) and Angel Rodriguez (Director of Brand Development) before GOVVI. She knew them as people who genuinely cared about helping others succeed. “I joined Govvi with my friend and business partner Rebecca Oakes, who has been an amazing example of hard work and dedication. I knew that GOVVI would be right for us because of my relationship I had with Lance, Burke and Angel. I knew the people they were and how much they care about helping others succeed in this industry,” Karen shared.

Her favorite GOVVI product is BOOST, GOVVI’s proprietary liposomal glutathione. This product strengthened her belief in all of GOVVI’s offerings, particularly because of its positive impact on health and wellness.

Inspiration

A significant source of inspiration for Karen is her son, Lane. One of her twin children, Lane, had a near-death experience at 4.5 months old, which left him with a significant brain injury. This life-altering event profoundly impacted Karen and her family. “Going through all I have with my son made me want to help people in so many ways. To be able to give back to those who weren’t as fortunate,” Karen expressed.

Lane’s journey has taught Karen about resilience, priorities, patience, and the importance of helping and supporting others who may be facing difficulties. Her experiences with Lane have fueled her drive to make a difference in the lives of others.

Business Approach and Team Dynamics

Karen collaborates closely with her business partner, Barb Arnold, to support their team and anyone outside of it. They provide a nurturing culture and dedicate one-on-one time to those wanting to build a business with GOVVI. “Building relationships is really the most important thing for us,” Karen emphasized.

Karen believes in the power of teamwork and mutual support. “An effective team player is a person who is willing to help anyone in the company, not just their team. Someone who cheers everyone on. When your goal is to help others, you will be successful,” she noted.

Balancing Personal and Professional Life

Balancing personal and professional life is a challenge Karen faces head-on. With a special needs son, managing stress and time effectively is crucial. “Plans can change very quickly, and I have to be able to pivot and work around whatever is thrown at me,” Karen said. Despite spending a lot of time in the hospital, she didn’t let these challenges hinder her business. “The hospital room would become my office – doing calls and Zooms from his room. I have found many strategies to help me deal with stress!”

Karen’s typical day involves connecting with business partners, planning events, following up with customers, posting on social media, and attending corporate training Zooms. Having a “Daily Method of Operation” (DMO) helps her stay on track.

What Fuels Their Drive?

Karen’s main motivation for success is her family, especially her son, Lane. Her goal is to help as many people as possible achieve financial and time freedom while being the best version of themselves. “My goal is to make $40k a month. To be able to help other families with children with special needs,” Karen shared. A significant goal for her is to help her son’s nanny get a house in Canada and bring her family over from the Philippines.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Karen’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is rooted in consistency and integrity. “Be coachable. Be consistent. Do what you say you are going to do. Keep your beliefs and integrity in check. Make your WHY to help as many people as possible and you will succeed. CHASE YOUR DREAMS because they are attainable!” she encouraged.

Karen Burant’s journey with GOVVI exemplifies the power of resilience, personal and professional dedication, and unwavering commitment. Her story is a beacon of hope for those facing trials and striving to make a difference. Karen continues to inspire and lead by example, proving that with the right mindset and support, anything is possible.

