Kannaway Announces Kick-Off Of European Tour

By Nicole Dunkley

Kannaway recently announced the kick off of their European tour during the month of August. This tour will host events in six cities to provide Kannaway brand ambassadors with the chance to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company’s global executive team and fellow business owners.

“We are excited to broaden our reach and impact throughout Europe with these events,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “It is an excellent opportunity for our brand ambassadors, new and old alike, to network with their fellow brand ambassadors, learn about new and upcoming products and build a successful Kannaway business.”

Attendees will hear from executive team members, including Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder and International Vice President Alex Grapov, along with brand ambassadors such as Vice Presidential Director Tibor O’dor and Crown Ambassador Juraj Mojzis.

“During the tour, we will celebrate what has been an incredible launch of our European business and will continue laying the foundation for our European Grand Opening later this fall,” said Kannaway International Vice President Alex Grapov.

The Kannaway European tour will include events in Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Wroclaw, Poland; Bratislava, Slovakia; Linz, Austria and Regensburg, Germany. More details on event dates and locations will be available on the Kannaway website.

Kannaway is the first direct selling company to offer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to the entire European market, where the market for organic foods is valued at €29.8 billion. Direct selling companies have been extremely successful in Europe, generating more than $35 billion in retail sales in 2015, according to The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA).

Information on Kannaway in Europe or on how to become a European Kannaway Brand Ambassador can be found at Kannaway.com/EU.

About Kannaway

Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/kannaway-announces-kick-off-of-european-tour/