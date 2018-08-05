Kannaway Announce July 2018 As The Largest Sales Month

By Ted Nuyten

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the company and its subsidiaries Kannaway®, HempMeds® Mexico, Phyto Animal Health and Dixie Botanicals® have booked the largest-ever (unaudited) sales month in their history in July of 2018, as well as reached major milestones in business operations.

“We are excited to announce July of 2018 was the largest sales month in the history of our company,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We hope to further expand our operations in August and continue to reach milestones as an industry leader in the cannabis marketplace.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries experienced many accomplishments in July 2018, including the release of a new cannabidiol (CBD) vape cartridge, the first of its kind for the company, to be distributed through subsidiary Dixie Botanicals®.

The company also announced the release of a THC-free CBD hemp oil for pets called Dante’s Pure Hemp Oil through the company’s subsidiary Kannaway®.

“Achieving consecutive record-breaking months for over half the year is an exciting accomplishment for Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries,”

said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. “This month was a milestone for the company with the release of two new products and we believe that 2018 will continue to be a year of firsts for us.”

Accomplishments also include six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken joining the Kannaway® Sports team as a spokesperson, as well as the company obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international news outlets including Forbes, The Street, Westword, Benzinga, Leafly and Entrepreneur.

About Kannaway, LLC

Kannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit.

We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/kannaway-announce-july-2018-as-the-largest-sales-month/