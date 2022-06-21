Kaitlyn Owens Achieves Vice President Rank At pawTree

By Team Business For Home

pawTree is a fast growing USA Direct Sales company, supplying the owners of pets with premium quality food, treats and supplements made with only the finest ingredients.

Kaitlyn Owens stated upon her achievement:

I have become a better person thanks to having Tim in my life and pushing only positivity and growth.

It’s been the hardest last year of my life and learning about pawTree and selling it has completely given me a new light in many ways. I’m happier and so are my dogs! Completely!

Because of pawTree, I have made quite a few new friends and breeders who are super helpful. The community is amazing. I get to go to Alaska on the incentive trip and I can not be more excited.

I have been able to feed all 6 of my dogs for free pretty much since the beginning and I am building a savings account I never had before. I’ve found my love for dog nutrition.

My favorite quote is:

If the plan doesn’t work, change the plan not the goal.

My favorite experience as a petPro distribuor: Learning about how much the income has impacted other lives and my favorite product experience:

I just know I cannot ever live my life without Gastro Pro Plus, it’s a lifesaver for Frenchies!

I’m still pretty new but internally it’s a great feeling of accomplishment, just do it! Jump right in. Take the leap.

About pawTree

After nearly a decade as a CEO in the pet industry, our founder, Roger Morgan knew that there had to be a better way. A better way to care for our pets with premium quality food, treats and supplements made with only the finest ingredients.

A better way to share solutions catered to the unique needs of our pets to help pet parents make more informed decisions. A better way to help people live a life filled with purpose, all while making a difference in the lives of pets and people.

Knowing that his entire career had prepared him for this exact challenge, he set out on a journey to discover exactly that. For more information please visit www.pawtree.com

