Julius Burrell Achieves Diamond Ambassador Rank At ibüümerang

Familiar with traditional business but unfamiliar with a lifestyle of freedom, Julius Burrell has unlocked his limitless potential as a Diamond Ambassador in ibüümerang.

Through consistent action and a determined mindset, Mr. Burrell is a guiding and supportive leader for his team to make the decisions they need to succeed.

“I want people to know that whatever their minds can conceive, it’s something they can achieve.”

Watch the video below for a glimpse into Julius’ story and how he relentlessly overcame his obstacles on the road to Diamond.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded with the vision to be a customer-centric company focused on giving back without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang crystalized its mission with a strong focus on “Travel and Trade,” with exclusive lifestyle products and services to improve the lives of Ambassadors and customers.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang, its top-tier executive team, and its overarching philosophy, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

