Julien Mizzon From France Achieves Black Diamond Rank At OmegaPro

By Team Business For Home

In under a year, Julien Mizzon has achieved the extraordinary rank of Black Diamond with OmegaPro.

Julien Mizzon touches on how he attained the accomplishment along with tips and strategies for those looking to follow in his footsteps.

“I joined OmegaPro on the 7th of June, 2021 after meeting the founders in Dubai with 19 of my leaders.

As a business leader, I wanted to make sure that the Forex Trading service offered a real wealth creation opportunity, that it met a universal need and had a strong competitive advantage.

I also wanted to understand the company’s ecosystem, the founders vision for the next 5 years and have transparency on the financial flows. After some thoughts and analysis I realized that the only risk was not to do it. Once I had all the needed clarity I decided to commit 100%”

Julien shares some tips for what it takes to be successful.

“Plug into the system! That means attending all the company events, business presentations and trainings.

Also being highly coachable, having a burning desire to succeed, being 100% committed (not 99% otherwise it will not work), taking action every day, and finally to believe in yourself and your abilities! Last but not least, know your motive. There are multiple reasons.

For some people it is travel, for others the human adventure, sometimes learning new things, but also for the challenge, the recognition, and obviously to earn money. Earning money is neither good nor bad, it’s just great because it allows one to obtain more freedom.

About OmegaPro

The mission of OmegaPro is to deliver a secure world class trading experience to all clients – both retail and institutional. We continually invest in new technologies and people, to provide our clients with a diverse range of trading products and exceptional trading outputs.

Moreover, we put a major emphasis on account security – we use the most advanced tools and encryption protocols and provide plentiful market liquidity to ensure your capital. Thanks to the vast market volume that OmegaPro handles and our strict risk policies, we can ensure that your account with us is secure, while connecting you to the fast-paced global markets.

With over 1.5 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2018 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started. Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’. For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

The post Julien Mizzon From France Achieves Black Diamond Rank At OmegaPro appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/julien-mizzon-from-france-achieves-black-diamond-rank-at-omegapro/