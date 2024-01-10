Juice Plus+ Ranked As Double A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. According to Juice Plus+ it operates in more than 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and nearly one million customers.

Juice Plus+ is committed to making healthy living easier with plant-based nutritional products that are as close to nature as possible and with a supportive, healthy lifestyle community. Juice Plus+ products include

Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules (Fruit Blend, Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend, Omega Blend),

Juice Plus+ Omega Blend,

Juice Plus+ Soft Chewables (Fruit Blend & Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend)

Complete by Juice Plus+, and Juice Plus+ Perform.

In 2023, the company generated an estimated $400 – $450 million in revenue, demonstrating revenue and successful business strategies. Interestingly, a significantly high portion of this income, 35% , could have potentially been paid out as commission – a figure that matches the industry standard.

However according to Moody’s in October 2022:

Juice Plus has experienced double digit sales declines in its fiscal year ending April 2022, reflecting declines in sales force and volumes.

but these investments have Moody’s is concerned that the company will face difficulty mitigating distributor, revenue and earnings declines because increased hybrid work arrangements create competition for sales consultants that desire work flexibility.

Moody’s projects negative $11 million of free cash flow in the fiscal year ended April 2023. Moody’s believes the cash balance may not be sufficient to fund the free cash flow burn, the $22.5 million of required annual term loan amortization, and repayment of the $7.5 million revolver if the facility is not extended.

In June 2023, Altamont Capital Partners injected $30 Million into Juice Plus+. The company has made significant changes to their corporate leadership. Recognized as a prominent figure in the industry, Travis Garza has now been appointed as the firm’s Chief Executive Officer.

Travis came from Plexus Worldwide, where he served as President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success, responsible for driving strategy, new growth, and innovation. Prior to Plexus Worldwide, he held key leadership positions in global health and wellness organizations, such as Kyani, Isagenix, and Melaleuca.

Juice Plus+ is confident that with his extensive experience, Mr. Garza will make meaningful contributions to the industry and help the company to grow. For more information about Garza’s appointment, refer to this article.

Juice Plus+ seems to be not keen on sharing distributor rank advancements and distributor success stories and keeps the FUD Factor (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubts) alive. Secondly press release are almost non existing, raising doubts about the company stability.

Juice Plus+ in Facts and Figures

According to the Business for Home evaluation, Juice Plus+ carries an ‘AA+’ rating, indicating it is still an awesome opportunity. The organization currently ranks 90 among the world-wide network marketing companies listed in the Business for Home database. For more in-depth information, you can visit the company rank page.

The Juice Plus+ Facebook page: Last post 4 August 2022, 209 likes and 186 shares.

Last post 4 August 2022, 209 likes and 186 shares. The Juice Plus+ Instagram account : Last post 51 weeks ago.

: Last post 51 weeks ago. The Juice Plus+ YouTube account: Last upload 11 months ago, however 1.7 million views.

Conclusion on Social Media: Juice Plus+ Marketing is NOT on it.

Other performance metrics of the company include a global rank of 103,336 according to Similarweb. This places Juice Plus+ 64th out of 800+ companies in the Business for Home database.

Juice Plus+ has received only three reviews on the Business for Home platform, ranking it at position 204 out of more than 800 companies. Currently, there aren’t any recommended distributors, but there are four top earners associated with the company. The company page and review page on Business for Home have attracted a total of 23,807 pageviews. Located in the United States, Juice Plus+ is led by CEO Travis Garza.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AA+: An awesome opportunity

2023 Revenue: $400 – $450 million

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 90

Number of Recommended Distributors: 0 (Rank 153)

Number of Top Earners: 4 (Rank 85)

Business for Home Pageviews: 23,807 (Rank 68)

Similarweb Rank: 103,336 (Rank 64)

YouTube views: 8,094,729 (Rank 24)

Juice Plus+ has 3 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 204)

CEO of Juice Plus+: Travis Garza

Company Country: US

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Juice Plus+

The views expressed about Juice Plus+ products range from users appreciating their health benefits to experts recognizing their market potential. Different types of consumers, varying from those looking for pain relief to those seeking to enhance their daily nutrient intake, find these products to meet their needs.

Reviewer Karen Petty stated:

“Juice Plus all natural supplements provide many healthy benefits. I no longer suffer from knee pain since I started fueling my body with the Juice Plus fruits and vegetables. Then I added the berries which really seem to help with my blood flow, as I no longer wake up with cramps. Then Juice Plus developed an amazing Omega Blend that boosts my energy and focuses along with so many other healthy benefits”

With products ideal for those seeking weight management and cholesterol control, Ethel found the products to her liking.

She found the fruit and vegetable capsules particularly beneficial, as they are a convenient way to supplement her body’s vitamin and mineral requirements.

“Very good products for weight management, shake which are replacement of Breakfast and supper. Good for those suffering from too much cholesterol in their body. Fruit capsules are very good for those that can’t eat up to 3 fruit a day, the capsules helps to supplement vitamins and mineral that our body needs.”

is how Ethel put it.

For more details, you can check out the company page and Juice Plus+ review page. You may also wish to see the company’s rank on the company rank page. Overall, Juice Plus+ seems to have a favorable impact on consumer’s health and wellness needs, while offering promising business opportunities for direct sellers.

Juice Plus+ Conclusion

Juice Plus+ has been generating an estimated revenue of $400- $450 million in 2023. This performance showcases the company’s solid business model. 35% of this income could potentially be paid out as commission, which aligns with industry standards. This highlights Juice Plus+’s willingness to generously reward its associates. The appointment of Travis Garza as the Chief Executive Officer further demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth and success in the industry.

According to the evaluation by Business for Home, Juice Plus+ holds an ‘AA+’ rating, making it an excellent opportunity. It ranks 90 among the world-wide network marketing companies listed in the Business for Home database. Social Media presence is weak and in year 2024 is that a shame.

With a global rank of 103,336 on Similarweb, Juice Plus+ is positioned at 64th out of 800+ companies in the Business for Home database. The company has received three reviews on the platform, placing it at position 204. Overall, the comprehensive information provided by Business for Home suggests that individuals may have the potential to make decent money with Juice Plus+. However the lack of transparency as information about rank advancements and press release, combine with possible financial instability prevents a higher ranking.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

