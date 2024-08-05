Juice Plus+ Announce Partnership With The USA Performance Center (USPC)

By Team Business For Home

The Juice Plus+ Company is pleased to announce a partnership with the United States Performance Center (USPC), the premier training center for elite athletes and sports training located in Charlotte, NC.

Inspiring healthy living and nutrition are at the core of the Juice Plus+ mission and through this collaboration the award-winning clinically researched Juice Plus+ products are supplied to every athlete training at the US Performance Center, including many who are participating in the Summer Games in Paris.

Juice Plus+ products are proven to boost the immune system and help manage oxidative stress while assisting in fighting inflammation. The Juice Plus+ capsules are used by a wide range of athletes, teams, and sporting organizations. At the US Performance Center, teams that have benefited from these nutrition supplements include USA Field Hockey, USA Taekwondo, USA Flag Football, and US Youth Soccer.

The official partnership with the US Performance Center first started in 2023, but the two organizations have been working together for more than 10 years and the official collaboration was a natural evolution of the synergies between the groups. The US Performance Center Fueling Station at the training center serves the Juice Plus+ Capsules, including:

Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules; Fruit and Vegetable Blends

Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules; Blend Berry Blend

Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules; Omega Blend

Cassie Sumfest said:

“As a member of the USA Field Hockey Women’s National Team, I understand the importance of proper nutrition in achieving peak performance. Training daily and competing internationally requires top-tier support, and Juice Plus+ provides us with the essential nutrients we need to stay healthy and perform at our best. Their products are an integral part of my routine, helping me to recover quickly and maintain my competitive edge.”

Rachel Pfister, Director of Sports Nutrition of the United States Performance Center said:

“We are thrilled to partner with The Juice Plus+ Company, providing our athletes with top-tier nutritional support. Their products are a vital part of our athletes’ daily regimen, enhancing their performance and recovery. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering the best resources to help our NGB’s and US National Team athletes achieve their highest potential.”

Travis Garza, Chief Executive Officer, The Juice Plus+ Company shared:

“Along with our Juice Plus+ Independent Partners, we are incredibly proud to support the United States Performance Center and its athletes as they compete in this globally recognized moment. Our clinically researched products are shown to have a positive impact on health and we have a longstanding commitment of supporting athletes.”

About The Juice Plus+ Company

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global healthy lifestyle brand with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world offering a range of plant-based products with the maximum amount of natural ingredients. It operates in 24 markets, cooperating with a group of 200,000 independent Juice Plus+ Business Partners serving over a million customers—more information on the Juice Plus+ website.

