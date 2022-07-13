Juan José Colorado & Laura Cañaveral Achieve Royal Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

Juan José began his career as an insurance advisor while Laura worked as a self-employed model. However, their earnings from these jobs weren’t enough to pay for their day-to-day life, and they couldn’t finance the life they dreamed of together.

In their efforts to make a living, they tried their hand at several traditional businesses—all to little or no success. By the time he and Laura went bankrupt, they owed a total of $250,000.

They had no money, no experience, and faced multiple challenges. But they didn’t give up. They took a chance, and it paid off. Armed with basic network marketing skills, the young couple took the giant leap to start their own business with BE. They are achieving more than their wildest dreams and have just been awarded the Royal Diamond Rank.

They stumbled upon BE at the lowest points of their lives. Few other companies offered such a level of compensation or delivered results so quickly.

“After everything we experienced, it sounded too good to be true,” recalled Laura. “But we thought, what did we have to lose?

We credit our success to our mentors and the BE founders Ehsaan, Monir, and Moyn Islam, Juan José added. They explained that they achieved so much in such a short time because of the proper products, support, training & environment, and of course the products and services.”

BE provides tools necessary for anyone to promote complete digital applications and platforms in various industries such as eLearning, financial markets, immersive virtual world, online marketing, and clothing. Each product improves the lives of customers around the world.

Within their first 14 months with BE, these two became Presidential Diamonds.

“With proper company guidance and a solid system for acquiring customers and building our business, anything became possible,” said Laura.

“The Founders themselves are exceptional role models who demonstrate outstanding ethics and impressive integrity. They’re committed to training teams and sharing the BE vision with everyone involved. We’re grateful to be part of something so special and robust.”

Laura Canaveral

Juan José and Laura believe with full conviction that BE will become a globally recognized leader in digital platforms and applications. They attest to how BE has changed the lives of thousands of people, including their own.

They are confident that their excellence, quality compensation plan and genuine interest in their clients’ success will continue to accelerate the company’s growth.

Together, they vow to create a massive impact and build their legacy with BE. Both are certain that their vision is expanding, granting them an ever-increasing certainty that everything is possible. The couple agrees that “the best reward is knowing that you have impacted someone else’s life.”

Their advice to newcomers is to

“be clear on what you want and who you want to be. Dedicate yourself to the engine that will lead you to success. Enjoy every step of your journey in this beautiful industry, and pay attention to the mentors and leaders who want to guide you.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the specific individual represented in the article and not of BE and are neither officially endorsed by BE. This article is only meant for reference purposes and is not meant to guarantee earning, as any guarantee of earnings would be misleading.

You cannot earn money in BE without making actual sales to customers. Earning or lifestyle claims mentioned in the presentation shall be attributed to particular individuals & will not have any bearing on your results—detailed Earning Disclosure Statement.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/07/juan-jose-colorado-laura-canaveral-achieve-royal-diamond-rank-at-be/