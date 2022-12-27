Juan Camilo And Jonattan Contreras Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank at BE

By Team Business For Home

According to a BE press release:

Juan Camilo and Jonattan Contreras, or The Twins, as they’re fondly known at BE, come from a working-class family with a mother who always placed her children first. She was the head of the household, as their father was absent from their lives until he died when the twins were only four years old.

Despite their hardships, the family was known for their perseverance. As early as they could remember, their mother and grandparents continuously repeated the words,

“You have to work hard to be someone in life.”

By the time they turned 17, they were studying to become professionals in one of the best universities in their country, even taking on debt to fulfill their dreams with the sincere belief their financial future would be assured. At the same time, the two boys worked at a fast-food restaurant.

They earned $6 per day, plus food to cover all expenses, so they didn’t have to rely on their mother for all their needs. Everything they earned was for meals and maybe one or two nights out each month. They’d also save for a new pair of Adidas or Nike tennis shoes every year or so, an occasional treat.

“We were unintelligent financially speaking, shy, and had many fears. Despite our stellar education, we were clueless about how life’s game worked at all. There was no direction or real understanding of how to live life, which we felt most people do.”

said Juan, looking back.

From the ages of 17 to 24, they were very focused on their studies, realizing from their own experience that a good education was the key to improving one’s financial situation. Fast forward to when they learned about the company, they found that BE does more than embrace education.

Jonattan describes how they came to understand that BE adapts the mentality of education as the launchpad to succeeding in life and goes beyond it.

“Here, we learned every financially sound industry that makes BE attractive today: e-commerce, digital marketing, stock markets, travel, and more.

It is without a doubt for me the complete system that exists. The way it was made helps people to do more than survive but also enjoy life.”

The biggest challenge in leadership is creating an environment for others to develop. Yet that is what the twins found at BE and its leadership: Ivan Martinez, now top 2 worldwide in the Network marketing industry, and Mono Franco, an ideal environment to grow.

“Their coaching and mentoring programs help you live experiences that program your mind for abundance, for growth. It is really amazing what you can achieve in this environment.”

Juan added,

“The founders of BE, Monir, Ehsaan, and Moyn Islam deserve credit for creating a company that serves as a home for hundreds of people across the world. We appreciate their commitment to long-term thinking, sound financial structure, innovative applications that continually surprise us, and their dedication to values above all else.”

He says,

“We are inspired by their work ethic, characterized by their being with people wherever they are in their professional journey and providing guidance as needed. They have a hunger for success that motivates distributors to do their best every day.”

Inspired by their mentors and their accomplishments, the young men can’t help but dream big.

“In the next decade, we will revolutionize Latin America by making every person in the region financially independent. We will help as many people as possible to solve their economic issues once and for all so they can focus on what is truly important in life. We will become top earners of our company worldwide because of the impact we would have created by then.”

Reflecting on their experiences, the most important thing for them when a person starts this journey is their willingness.

“With the industry paradigms, to have great results no matter your skill level, developing ourselves as entrepreneurs is essential to taking control of our futures.

“BE is all about not just knowing a lot of information but doing something with the information you know. As long as there is willingness and ability to learn, BE will help you thrive.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

The post Juan Camilo And Jonattan Contreras Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank at BE appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/12/juan-camilo-and-jonattan-contreras-achieve-presidential-diamond-rank-at-be/