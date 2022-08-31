JR Ridinger – Market America CEO Died Age 63

By Team Business For Home

JR Ridinger was the CEO of Market America. An official announcement is not available yet.

According to a short announcement on social media:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one, leader JR Ridinger. He died suddenly today August 30th 2022.

We appreciate your patience while this tragedy unfolds and know you will continue to carry on his legacy through service as he would have wanted. He died at the age of 63.”

About Market America:

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers with a better way to shop.

Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger. Through the company’s primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands.

SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine’s 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 55 in DC 360’s 2021 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in DC 360’s 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 DC 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, is recognized as a National Partner with BBB National Programs and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2021.

By combining Market America Worldwide’s entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM’s powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

The post JR Ridinger – Market America CEO Died Age 63 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/jr-ridinger-market-america-ceo-died-age-63/