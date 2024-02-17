Josia & Sari Tobias From Indonesia Achieve Diamond at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

As new QuiAri Diamond Promoters, Josia and Sari Tobias from Jakarta, Indonesia, are enjoying the time and financial freedom that comes with reaching the upper ranks, but they said that it wasn’t the driving force behind their success.

Even before joining the MLM industry, they decided to commit their time and resources to bringing happiness to others. They joined QuiAri because they have seen the joy its breakthrough, anti-aging Products and industry-first 5-Minute Pay Opportunity brings to people around the world.

“Before Network Marketing and discovering QuiAri, we led a pretty simple life. We were professional photographers specializing in wedding, lifestyle, and commercial photo shoots.

We could make our own schedule, had the opportunity to travel to different locations, and the work was very rewarding, especially with weddings.

It was our job to capture a moment when people were at their most confident and looked and felt their best; however, the pay was inconsistent. If we were busy, we would get paid weekly.

When things slowed down it was monthly, or sometimes not at all. Even when we did get paid, some of our clients wanted to haggle over the price after the shoot finished and that was annoying. We joined Network Marketing as a way to put our experience helping others to good use.

Plus, we didn’t have to worry about getting paid. At QuiAri, we still get to help people look and feel better, but now the money we earn is paid in 5 Minutes or less. This is everything we have been looking for in a company,”

stated Josia and Sari Tobias.

Josia and Sari praised the leadership of QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina. QuiAri’s infrastructure is the strongest and most organized they have ever seen.

“Bob Reina is an innovative Leader and deserves every bit of success he has achieved. QuiAri brings people together from all cultures and personalities and aligns their mindsets so that everyone is working towards a single goal – helping others.

The more Promoters mentor, communicate, and set up their Team for success, the faster they move up the ranks. We’ve seen Promoters on our Team develop from novices into Leaders, building character and communication skills as they master the art of duplication and advance.”

said Josia and Sari Tobias.

QuiAri has only been in Indonesia for a short period of time, but it is already viewed as a Leader among leading companies.

“QuiAri in Indonesia is known for having extraordinary, proprietary products with Maqui, the new #1 anti-aging superfruit. We’re also getting recognized for having one of the highest-paying and fastest-paying Compensation Plans.

Experts around the world are saying this is the perfect time for people to join. We’re dominating the Indonesian and Asian markets, and expanding to new countries at the fastest pace I’ve ever seen.

QuiAri is sweeping the globe and we’re excited beyond belief to be contributing to the momentum,”

stated Josia and Sari Tobias.

Both Josia and Sari have been taking QuiAri Products for over 4 months now, but they felt the results immediately. Their passion for the products has helped take their business to all new levels.

“My skin feels softer, smoother, and more moisturized. QuiAri has changed my usual skincare routine. I’m also sleeping better. My Apple watch tracks my sleep patterns, and I was shocked by the change.

I’m now getting 3.5 more hours of deep sleep after I started taking QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime. The extra sleep is making me happier and more productive,”

said Sari Tobias.

“Sari and I used to be big coffee drinkers, but since we started taking QuiAri Energy, we’ve cut down to just 1 – 2 cups per week. I also love to exercise. My stamina in the gym is crazy!

I’m working out for 1.5 hours now without feeling tired or getting sore. I also recover faster after I’m finished. I can just go about my normal day and continue to get things done. QuiAri has made a big difference in my life,”

said Josia Tobias.

QuiAri Products contain Maqui, which has been hailed as the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging. QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina collaborated with Dr. Hancke, QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor and world-renowned Maqui Berry Scientist. Dr. Hancke pioneered a way to extract the youth molecules and powerful antioxidants from Maqui, then formulated a super-concentrated extract proprietary to QuiAri.

People have labeled MaquiX® the “holy grail” in age-defying beauty because it delivers up to 10 times more antioxidant power than Maqui alone. Josia and Sari have experienced Maqui and MaquiX’s® extraordinary health benefits. From youthful skin to antioxidant support, to joint, heart, and immune health to increased energy and weight management, Maqui’s secrets are endless.

“I’m always surprised by the unexpected benefits of Maqui, like anti-inflammatory properties. I know QuiAri has been a tremendous help in easing the pain of Sari’s menstrual cramps.

Plus, Maqui supports healthy weight loss, so it has helped curb my late-night snacking. I loved my snacks and never thought I would stop,”

said Josia Tobias.

Josia and Sari have big dreams, and they are driven to see them through. They are not unlike many people on their Team who would love to live in a better house, drive a new car, put more money towards investments, and take more world-class vacations. They also hope to be successful enough to help retire their parents.

“Josia and I believe QuiAri is on track to be one of the most successful companies in industry history. The Executive Leadership Team, with over 500 years of combined MLM experience, is doing a fantastic job expanding into as many countries as possible.

Their hard work is helping us grow our business. We would LOVE to have Teams that stretch all over the world, especially in Malaysia, the Netherlands, Europe, and America. QuiAri currently does business in over 100 countries and counting. MILLIONS of people have not been introduced to QuiAri yet.

It’s our goal to change that. It’s hard to believe that just 11 years ago, Josia and I were living an average life as photographers. Our lives are completely different now. We are successful QuiAri Leaders who are just a few ranks away from achieving our dreams. For us, QuiAri will forever be the new #1,”

said Sari Tobias.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting. Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

