Joseph Lim Achieves Global Diamond Prime Rank At AIM Global

Joseph Lim stated upon his achievement:

“Always remember, Never ever back down on your dreams, even when everyone is telling you that you cant do it.

What is important is that you don’t lose believing in yourself. Happy 16th year anniversary Aim global.”

Joseph Lim, “The CEO in Jeans”, resides in the Philippines, is inducted in the Ambassadors Of Network Marketing Hall Of Fame and has a team of close to 1 million customers and distributors.

Joseph says:

“When your Dreams are your Life’s Purpose”

Dreams, who doesn’t have one? Even when I was at a younger age I already knew the things I wanted in life. It was really rather simple – I just wanted to see my family happy and whole, and be able to do what I want, where I want, when I want it. But isn’t it what most of us wanted? To have Happiness and Freedom? Isn’t it not the general purpose of attaining our dreams?

“Happiness doesn’t always have an exact price, to some it doesn’t cost anything to be happy, for others it costs more. Freedom on the other hand always comes with a price. If you want it you really need to earn it specifically financial and time freedom.”

Back when I was in college, I was always inclined to make income in many ways. I never had the chance to work in the corporate world for one simple reason , I believed that being my own boss is the only way for me get the things I dream of. Growing up in a family where both of my parents are running their own businesses it’s never really a surprise why I’ve always thought that way.

“Although probably the biggest reason why I’ve always wanted to succeed financially was, so I could help save my parent’s marriage which was falling apart at that time due to financial reasons.”

So back then it became my purpose, my dream, my goal. I need to succeed so I could bring them back together. Luckily 13 years ago, I discovered Multi-Level Marketing (MLM).

Thankfully MLM is a business designed to do that. By helping others get what they want you have no choice but to have something for your dreams too.

ABOUT AIM GLOBAL

Founded by Network Marketing icons Raymond “John” Asperin, Engr. Francis Miguel and Dr. Eduardo Cabantog in 2006, Alliance In Motion Global (AIM GLOBAL) is the leading direct sales network marketing company in the Philippines. The company markets and distributes top of the line Nutraceutical supplements, weight loss wellness products, personal care and skincare products, functional beverages and premium lifestyle products.

The company is a proud member of MLMIA (Multi-Level Marketing International Association) in USA, founding member of Direct Selling Association in Pakistan (DSAP) and Direct Selling Education Institute (DSEI) of Dubai, UAE.

AIM Global has 130 business center offices in the Philippines and has global offices in 20 countries namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Togo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Solomon Islands.

AIM Global is categorized as “+AAA” business opportunity, Top 100 Solid MLM Direct Sales Company 2018-2019, Top 10 Momentum Direct Selling Companies 2018-2019, Top Direct Selling CEO 2014-2019, Founder/Director/CEO and Visionary President Dr. Eduardo Cabantog as one of the Ambassadors of Network Marketing – Hall of Fame 2018 by Business For Home, top awardee in the Direct Sales category of Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2017, winner at the International Innovation Award 2018 for its revolutionary Daily Payout System, and one of the awardees for Asia’s Best Performing Companies at the 6th Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2019.

