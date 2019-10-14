John Goerlitz Reveals Small Things You Can Do In 10 Minutes or Less That’ll Help You Stay Consistent

By Simon Chan

John Goerlitz shares how he stays consistent and became a top recruiter and top customer enroller in his company. He also shares a personal challenge and also how network marketing has allowed him to contribute back to a higher cause.

Who is John Goerlitz?

John Goerlitz worked 10 years in corporate America and was a finance manager before he discovered network marketing.

He started in 2004 and worked the business part time for almost 3 years before he became full time.

He’s lived in Asia for about 2 years building in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Today, John is a stay at home dad, a 6 figure earner, a Million Dollar Club member and has won numerous awards in his company including the #1 Customer Enroller, Top 10 Recruiter and Top 25 Fastest Growth.

He’s also served on his company’s Independent Distributor Council. This is also John’s second time on MLM Nation. He first appeared on MLM Nation episode 50.

Favorite Quote

“Champions aren’t made in the ring. They’re merely recognized there. What you achieve in the early light of morning will show up in the ring under the bright lights.”

Must Read Book

Les Brown

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company Catalogue (for offline)

Company Videos and PDF

Recommended Online App

iContact

Skitch

** To Help John’s Daughter and Others with Type 1 Diabetes

Alyssa’s Army

Facebook Fundraiser

Contact Info

John Goerlitz on Facebook and Instagram

