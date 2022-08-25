By Team Business For Home

Born in New York City and raised on the beautiful island of Martinique, Jimmy Hepburn is a successful top leader in the direct selling industry. In just seven weeks, Jimmy achieved a 50K Rank at MyDailyChoice.

Jimmy stated:

“My team is growing, thriving, and continued success is imminent. Numerous lives have already been changed, bank accounts are increasing, testimonies have been rolling in rapidly, and from the look of things, we are just getting started”

MyDailyChoice would like to congratulate Jimmy on his meteoric success via his ability to motivate, empower, and lead his rapidly growing team thanks to MDC’s House of Brands.

“This is just the beginning,” says Jimmy. “I’m humbled as well as ecstatic with all the experiences—the best is yet to come!”

About MyDailyChoice

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/jimmy-hepburn-achieves-50k-rank-at-mydailychoice/