Jimdo Review

By Lars Lofgren

Jimdo lets you create a decent website easily and affordably, thanks to its WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get), drag-and-drop builder, and automatic site creation features. But the lack of a few key features like all-in-one versatility, additional ecommerce options, and design flexibility make the website builder slightly less desirable than its competitors.

Alongside building a professional-looking website, you can also count on Jimdo to create your own online store, get personalized domains and logos, and promote your business on Facebook and Instagram.

Jimdo Compared

Unfortunately, Jimdo hasn't made it on my best website builders list because it has some seriously strong competition offering best-in-class features. Instead, I recommend Shopify, which allows you to create a high-quality website and start selling products as quickly as possible.

About Jimdo

Jimdo is a one-stop solution for building a website or an online store. It was founded in Germany in 2007; since then, over 32 million websites have been built using the platform. It offers a bunch of digital tools to help you design professional and mobile-optimized websites per your preferences.

You can also use Jimdo to create personalized domains and custom logos and promote your business on Facebook and Instagram.

Jimdo Health and Stability

Jimdo‘s main priority is to provide users with an intuitive interface that allows them to create websites on any device, be it a computer, tablet, or smartphone. While it’s a privately-owned company, it has managed to raise a total of €25.5 million in funding over three rounds.

According to Built With, over 900K websites are powered by Jimdo. It’s safe to say Jimdo is easily one of the most reliable website builders to build a digital presence for your business.

Jimdo Pricing

Jimdo has a free plan with all the base features and a subdomain so that you can play around to get a feel of the website builder. The paid plans start at $9, are mobile-optimized, and can be connected to your own domain.

Jimdo Pricing Structure

When signing up for Jimdo, you can pay by the month or save money by opting for a 12-month or 24-month contract. There’s no information regarding the discount, so you’ll have to speak with a Jimdo representative to get more information.

Another important thing to note is that Jimdo has different pricing for websites and online shops. Be sure you know what you’re signing up for to avoid misunderstandings. The website builder also offers a personalized domain for your website (.com, .org, .info, and a .store) with its premium plan and is free of charge in the first year.

Note: Jimdo doesn’t sell domains separately. You must sign up for a website or online store plan to get one.

Jimdo Pricing Comparison

Jimdo is certainly one of the cheaper website builders on the market, but you need to go beyond pricing and look at the value you’re getting when looking for a website builder. For instance, Shopify is more expensive than Jimdo, but it also gives you tons of advanced features to help you efficiently run your website. Nevertheless, compared to other options, both have reasonable pricing.

Wix is another cost-effective website builder. Its subscription plans are more flexible and reasonable than Jimdo’s, offering two groups of subscriptions to cover your needs. Comparatively, using Jimdo is more expensive in the long run.

Jimdo Trials and Guarantees

Jimdo didn’t make our list of the top website builders, which features brands like Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace, but it’s a decent choice for people on a tight budget.

For starters, it comes with two different editors—an AI editor for beginners who need extra guidance and another drag-and-drop one that gives you free rein over your website’s design. The freemium plan, mobile-optimized templates, and good site speeds are other reasons to consider Jimdo.

What Makes Jimdo Website Builder Great

Jimdo offers a limited selection of 21 quality and mobile-responsive web design templates.

Generous free plan: Jimdo has one of the most generous freemium plans with access to all its base features. This includes top-notch security, the ability to add galleries, videos, and content, expert tips for streamlined digital housekeeping, and 100% GDPR-compliant legal pages. You can also set up calls with support executives to get expert guidance and run your website more efficiently.

Straightforward signup process: It’s incredibly easy to get started with Jimdo. All you have to do is create an account, verify your details through your email, and choose the website builder you like to use, i.e., whether you want to make a website, shop, or blog. You can also select the type of website your building is, after which Jimdo will automatically add necessary pages and blocks and walk you through a ‘style selector’ to let you choose your color palette and typography. And that’s it—you have a Jimdo website ready to go.

Greater ease of use: If you’re looking for a super user-friendly and simple website builder, Jimdo might be the website builder of your dreams. Once you answer a few questions about yourself, your business, and the colors you like, its AI-driven Dolphin editor will do all the legwork for you.

To edit the website, you’ll only need a few minutes to figure out how to customize it. Jimdo also has a drag-and-drop editor that’s equally easy and intuitive. Unlike the Dolphin editor, this one lets you modify and style each element of your website to your liking. Remember, you cannot switch between the builders unless you start a new site, so be entirely sure of what you want before proceeding.

Customizable templates: If you decide to use the Dolphin editor, the AI will do the job for you, so you don’t have the option to choose from templates. Your only task is to pick the appropriate color palette. But if you select the drag-and-drop editor, you can choose from 21 attractive templates for your website design. Admittedly, the selection isn’t too extensive, but it’s better than nothing, plus you can customize it to better meet your needs. Also, you can always switch them up later, so there is no need to agonize over making the right choice before clicking the ‘Next’ button.

Mobile site optimization: Jimdo provides reviews to let you see how your website looks on desktop and mobile devices. While you cannot modify the mobile version of your Jimdo website, all the templates automatically adapt to the different screen sizes. In other words, your site will be ready for any smartphone, tablet, or desktop by default.

Greater suitability for European audience: For users in the EU, Jimdo’s European presence is a strong advantage. Being a German company with operating data centers in Europe means Jimdo’s data protection and privacy standards are much stronger, thanks to the EU’s new laws on data and privacy. This is also an advantage for US companies who need an EU microsite for their EU audience. Using Jimdo makes complying with GDPR a bit easier than other website builders focusing solely on the US market.

Where Jimdo Website Builder Falls Short

Jimdo SEO features are very basic unless you opt for the paid plans.

SEO features: If you know anything about SEO, you likely understand its importance in organically ranking higher in the SERPs. Most website builders offer built-in SEO features to help you optimize your website, but not Jimdo. While the website builder does offer SEO settings, the options are barebones. All you can do is change the page title and description and modify the URL for each post. If you want more features, you’ll have to switch to a paid plan—and the offering is still very basic.

Very limited feature selection: Jimdo has extremely limited options, be it when choosing website templates or payment gateways. It also doesn’t have an official app store, so you cannot add additional desired functionality. Even the ecommerce functionality isn’t as professional as that of other website builders, especially where taxes and dropshipping are concerned, plus you cannot add blog authors or contributors to a Jimdo site.

Few extensions: Another issue with Jimdo is the lack of extensions and elements, like having buttons to share content on social media platforms. While Jimdo does support Smart Apps that can integrate with a handful of external tools like YouTube and Calendly, their functionality within a Jimdo website is very limited. Another disadvantage is that Jimdo doesn’t offer an HTML embed tool, scheme, open graph settings, and sitemaps like most other website builders.

Jimdo Website Builder Compared

If you're looking for feature-rich and advanced solutions to build your website, check out our best website builder list, especially our top recommendation, Shopify, which makes it easier than ever to create high-quality websites.

Jimdo Free Website Builder Review

Despite a generous free plan, Jimdo doesn't feature on our list of the best free website builders.

Jimdo’s free plan is great but only has basic features to help you build a barebones website. Comparatively, Wix gives you hundreds of customizable templates and superior storage, and Square Online offers unlimited bandwidth and powerful analytics and store management tools—all on their respective free plans.

Additionally, Jimdo‘s competitors are faster and can give you a professional and functional website in a few hours.

While Jimdo has a decent free plan to build a professional website, it simply isn't at par with our top picks for the best free websites builders

Final Verdict

Jimdo is an attractive and user-friendly website builder. While it’s less full-featured and intuitive than its competitors, it still provides enough to get the job done, especially if you want a generous free plan. I would also recommend it for users based in the EU to make GDPR compliance easier.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/jimdo-review/