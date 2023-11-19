JIFU Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2023 And 2024

By Team Business For Home

Jifu, a notable name in the network marketing landscape, is grabbing attention with its impressive rise of the 2022 revenue of $20 million per year to $20 Million per month in 2023. Interestingly, the company could have distributed an astonishing 54% as commission, far exceeding the industry standard of 35%.

The opportunity to explore Jifu is exciting, but this review refers to potential gains, not guaranteed outcomes.

JIFU has been gaining remarkable traction in the network marketing arena. Acclaimed professionals like Jan Munderloh are climbing the ranks swiftly, with Munderloh achieving the prestigious Diamond Rank in just one week. Furthermore, JIFU continues to attract leading figures from the industry. This includes prominent leaders Boris Lupsina & Marina Mursic, network marketing professionals Dirk and Kerstin Oelrich, and the Top network Marketing Professional Calvin Becerra.

The budding success is not limited to new recruits; existing affiliates also continue to excel. A prominent example is Danien Feier, who recently achieved the noteworthy Ambassador Rank at JIFU. Such progress indicates a positive momentum for the network marketing company.

Jifu in Facts and Figures

In the year 2022, Jifu, under the leadership of CEO Brad Boyle, saw significant growth in its revenue. Based in the United States, the company noted a revenue of $20 million, marking a 33% rise from its 2021 figures. Furthermore, despite the potential of paying out up to $10 million in commission, the compensation plan maintained a balance, paying out 54%.

In recognition of its achievements, Business for Home gave Jifu its top rank of AAA+. Further contributing to its credibility, Jifu’s momentum rank currently stands at 1o out of over 900 network marketing companies globally listed in the BFH database. Additionally, Jifu boasts a tally of 14 recommended distributors.

2022 revenue: $20 million

Revenue difference with 2021: 33%

Potential commission payout in 2022: $10 million

Compensation plan payout: 54%

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 1o out of 900+ world-wide network marketing companies

Number of Recommended Distributors: 14. Rank 21, out of 900 companies

Business for Home pageviews: 55,034. Rank 33, out of 900 companies

Jifu review page: 72 reviews. Rank 42, out of 900 companies

SimularWeb nr: 162,831. Rank 80, out of 900 companies

CEO of Jifu: Brad Boyle

Company location: United States

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

(article continues below)

Recommended Distributors Jifu

View “Cassandra Long”

Cassandra Long

View “Maria-Haynalka Schag”

Maria-Haynalka Schag

View “Ricardo Joseph”

Ricardo Joseph

View “Leonor Faria”

Leonor Faria

View “Lauren Kim”

Lauren Kim

View “Christine Kirchner”

Christine Kirchner

View “Dirk H. Oelrich”

Dirk H. Oelrich

View “Max Roeck”

Max Roeck

View “Ronald Bulss”

Ronald Bulss

View “Bartosz Wisniewski”

Bartosz Wisniewski

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Jifu

Jifu received a range of positive reviews from several users. Many users cited the range of services and adaptability as the key strengths of the platform.

“I started at Jifu with previous experience and I have to say one thing: the support and adaptability of the company is phenomenal.” Gözde Doluay

Users also appreciated the personalized customer service provided by the platform, and its ability to generate customizable travel recommendations. The use of intelligent algorithms was seen as a significant advantage.

“What’s particularly impressive is the personalised value that Jifu offers. The platform uses intelligent algorithms to create tailored travel recommendations.” – Josua Runzheimer

A few users, such as Hafez Md Shakhawat Hossain, rated Jifu as their favorite company, valuing its travel savings and broad product options including health products, travel options, and university education.

“This company is the my favorite company compared to 4 other MLM companies I already met in the past.” – Hafez Md Shakhawat Hossain

Further strengths of Jifu highlighted by users include the possibility of earning while using the platform, the positive impact on personal development, and the ease of working from anywhere.

“Here you will learn how to earn money and how to invest the money you earn sensibly.” – Thomas Lehnacker

“You can work from anywhere, get your own online shop and no longer have to worry about storage fees or marketing or customer service.” – Aljona Kuts

Margarita Brunner had positive sentiments towards Jifu’s dynamic business strategy and its vision for the future.

“Jifu stands out as a company with a keen eye on the future, having established itself across several foundational pillars within its industry.” – Margarita Brunner

Overall, the general consensus among these reviews is positive. The users commend Jifu’s adaptability, customer service, and broad product range. They appreciate the ease of use and its favorable impact on personal and financial growth.

Jifu Conclusion

JIFU has gained traction in the network marketing arena, with notable professionals achieving high ranks within the company. This includes individuals like Jan Munderloh, who achieved the prestigious Diamond Rank in just one week. JIFU has also attracted prominent leaders from the industry, such as Boris Lupsina & Marina Mursic, Dirk and Kerstin Oelrich, and Calvin Becerra.

The success of Jifu is not limited to new recruits, as existing affiliates like Danien Feier have also achieved notable ranks. This positive momentum indicates a promising future for the company in the network marketing industry.

In 2022, Jifu witnessed significant growth under the leadership of CEO Brad Boyle, with a revenue increase of 33% compared to the previous year. Despite the potential payout of $10 million in commission, the company maintained a balanced compensation plan by paying out 54%. Jifu’s top rank of AAA+ from Business for Home and its momentum rank of 16 out of over 900 network marketing companies listed in the BFH database further contribute to its credibility.

Based on the exhaustive information gathered from Business for Home, it is clear that Jifu has the potential to generate decent money for its distributors. However, like any business opportunity, success is not guaranteed and individuals should carefully consider their own strategies and efforts in order to achieve desired results.

The post JIFU Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2023 And 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/11/jifu-ranked-as-triple-aaa-opportunity-for-2023-and-2024/