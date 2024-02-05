JIFU Appoints Kamal Thota As CTO

By Team Business For Home

Experienced IT executive and Network Marketing Leader, Kamal Thota, joins JIFU to drive digital transformations and business growth

JIFU, a leader in the network marketing industry, proudly announces the appointment of Kamal Thota as its Chief Technology Officer. Kamal is an accomplished IT executive with a remarkable background in network marketing and extensive experience driving digital transformations for companies such as:

LifeVantage

World Ventures

Nature’s Sunshine

Stampin’ Up

Monat

With a focus on empowering affiliates, Kamal has successfully implemented user-friendly tools that facilitate seamless business growth.

His passion for steering organizational development through a digital lens is evident in his over 23 years of experience leading teams in delivering secure and compliant digital products. Kamal possesses a versatile skill set, specializing in modernizing IT systems across various platforms, including web, app, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and infrastructure.

JIFU CEO Brad Boyle, said

“We are excited for Kamal and his decision to join JIFU. JIFU is focused on becoming the leading technology company in the network marketing space, and Kamal’s experience will accelerate that vision.”

Holder of both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Computer Science, Kamal’s dedication and expertise have garnered him numerous awards, earning him national recognition as one of the Top 50 Tech Leaders in the United States. In his personal life, Kamal finds joy in his marriage to his wife Amber and cherishes the company of his three children: Krish, Anisha, and Ashani.

Thrilled to be part of JIFU, Kamal eagerly anticipates collaborating with the affiliates and supporting the initiatives of the JIFU corporate team. His primary focus will be on stabilizing systems and spearheading the development of next-generation digital solutions to further enhance JIFU’s leadership in the network marketing industry.

About JIFU

JIFU was created to support a concept called Life LiftedTM. Our lives are lifted when we experience other cultures through travel, when we improve ourselves through education, and when we choose to live a healthier lifestyle.

We believe all people should live richer, more productive lives, and JIFU makes this a reality by providing exclusive access to travel savings, education, health and beauty products, and a compensation plan that is unmatched in the industry. Learn more at www.jifu.com.

