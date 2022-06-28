Jeunesse Welcomes Veteran Industry Leader Diana Echeverry

By Team Business For Home

Jeunesse is pleased to announce veteran industry leader Diana Echeverry has joined the Jeunesse family. Diana is a well-respected network marketing professional with a successful track record.

Diana came to the United States 20 years ago from Manizales, Colombia where she studied economics. Before being introduced to the network marketing industry eight years ago, she enjoyed a successful accounting career but found the hours to be all-consuming.

Diana first got involved in the industry on a part-time basis before discovering her full potential and making the leap to quit her corporate job to dive into network marketing full time. And she hasn’t looked back since.

As a natural entrepreneur, influential speaker, and dynamic leader, Diana has achieved considerable success in the industry. She is now excited to transition her skills, enthusiasm, and that success to Jeunesse.

Diana chose Jeunesse because of the company’s extraordinary product offerings and the global platform that supports the vast international business she has amassed.

She stated:

“I believe the most important aspect of a business is its people,”

“In order to have a successful business one needs to sell with knowledge, dedication, and respect for the customer and product.”

Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis said:

“We are so pleased that Diana has chosen a home with Jeunesse. Her product and customer focus align with our philosophy, and her leadership skills are sure to make a big impact in the regions she is building. We are honored to welcome Diana to the Jeunesse family.”

Diana is currently building international teams in several countries such as Colombia, Spain, the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, several African countries, and many more. She looks forward to what the future holds with Jeunesse.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back-office support, and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

The post Jeunesse Welcomes Veteran Industry Leader Diana Echeverry appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/jeunesse-welcomes-veteran-industry-leader-diana-echeverry/