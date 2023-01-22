Jeunesse Sold To LaCore Enterprises

By Team Business For Home

According to a Jeunesse press release:

We are pleased to announce an affiliate company of LaCore, the global leader in sales and distribution based in Dallas, Texas has acquired 100% ownership of Jeunesse Global.

This acquisition will bring Jeunesse Global’s industry-leading skincare and wellness products to LaCore eco-system of companies, strengthening it’s position in the international health and beauty market.

LaCore CEO Terry LaCore began his career in sales and distribution as an independent distributor. Never forgetting what it takes top build an organization of trusted retailers and customers he has leveraged his 25+ year of expertise to develop a global ecosystem.

We are exited to welcome the Jeunesse Global team to the LaCore family and look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions to our customers and distributors”

Stated Terry LaCore.

Terry LaCore immediately appoints Jason Borné as CEO. Mr. Borné brings an 18+year relationship with LaCore and over 30 years of networking experience with a focus on leadership development, sales and training.

“I am excited to be a part of Terry LaCore’s vision to launch Jeunesse Global into a new era with servant leadership, and a win-win distributor first driven business to service customers across the world.

We are excited for what is ahead, and will continue to reward the hard working distributors and provide the most competitive platform globally to reach the next phase of momentum. Stay tuned.”

Stated Jason Borné.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 34 fully operational offices to markets in over 146 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

