Jeunesse Garners 8 Gold Stevies In 2022 American Business Awards

Jeunesse has been honored with eight Gold Stevie Awards in the 2022 American Business Awards. The company and its founders, executive management team, marketing team, and nonprofit foundation all received top honors.

The complete list of Gold Stevie Awards includes:

Company of the Year — Consumer Products — Nondurables

Jeunesse Executive Management Team — Achievement in Management — Consumer Products

Randy Ray (Founder and CEO) — Lifetime Achievement — Consumer Products

Wendy Lewis (Founder and COO) — Woman of the Year — Consumer Products

Scott Lewis (CVO) — Maverick of the Year — Consumer Products

Jeunesse Marketing Team — Marketing Department of the Year

Jeunesse Kids — Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year

Jeunesse Travel 2021 Diamond Discovery Cabo San Lucas Incentive Trip — Corporate & Community Incentive Event

Additional awards include a Silver Stevie Award for the company’s CMO Mark Patterson for Marketing Executive of the Year, and a second Company of the Year award in the Health Products & Services category (Bronze).

“We are thrilled to have received top honors in our ninth year participating in the American Business Awards. Each year presents exciting new opportunities for success, growth, and business innovation.

We are grateful to our Jeunesse Family of employees and Distributors around the world who continually embrace excellence and are dedicated to achieving success year after year,”

said Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis.

“We thank the American Business Awards judging panel for recognizing their efforts.”

Widely considered the “Oscars” of the business world, the American Business Awards has presented Stevie Awards to iconic American companies and revered CEOs since 2002. The 2022 competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations and crowned winning companies of all sizes and industries. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System.

With multilingual customer service, back-office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

