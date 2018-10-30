Jeunesse For The Second Time Classified As Triple A Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

Jeunesse is re-classified as Triple A (AAA+) opportunity based on key figures such as revenue , momentum , Alexa ratings, poll results , input from direct selling professionals, top earners and Head Office visits we regularly conduct.

The first time Jeunesse received a Triple AAA+ classification was in June 2016 and since that time, Jeunesse ‘s growth has been exceptional.

Business For Home recommends Jeunesse. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a (new) representative.

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential.

The company’s exclusive skin care, hair care and nutritional products make up a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. Jeunesse is a privately held company based in Lake Mary, Florida, USA.

With multilingual customer service, a back office support team, global enrollment system and in-house programming, the company has developed a cutting-edge, global platform that has harnessed the power of technology to share innovative products, training and support through 34 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries.

Now in its tenth year of business, Jeunesse first achieved billion-dollar annual sales in 2015. The company has maintained annual sales of more than $1 billion for the past three years, with revenue of $1.3 billionin 2017.

Since 2014, Jeunesse, along with its founders and executive management team, has garnered more than 350 awards in prestigious business competitions. Among these accolades, Jeunesse has been named Company of the Year 16 times and Fastest Growing Company of the Year six times.

Company Founders Randy Ray (CEO) and Wendy Lewis (COO) and Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis have garnered nearly 60 awards, including awards for:

Executive of the Year — Randy Ray (five-time recipient)

Woman of the Year — Wendy Lewis (twelve-time recipient)

Maverick of the Year — Scott Lewis (five-time recipient)

The company’s nonprofit foundation, Jeunesse Kids has also been highly honored, receiving five Stevie Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility program of the year.

Jeunesse provides strong marketing support for its Distributors worldwide, offering innovating marketing tools which have garnered more than 240 awards for outstanding work in video, print, writing, digital and other communications.

Jeunesse World Headquarters in Lake Mary, Florida – USA

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have 1,000+ direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified the companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

The data is available in the Business For Home app, both for Android as iOS. We recommend to download the app below.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/10/jeunesse-for-the-second-time-classified-as-triple-a-opportunity/