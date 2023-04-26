Jessica Jimenez and Carlos Gutierrez Achieve Blue Diamond Rank in ibüümerang

By Nicole Dunkley

Carlos Gutierrez and Jessica Jimenez joined network marketing 12 years ago with the desire to stop working for someone else.

Nearly 8 years later, they joined ibüümerang to expand their business and “why” to help others achieve similar freedom and success.

Carlos and Jessica, in the momentum-filled month, broke 4 new Diamonds within their team and skipped straight to Blue Diamond.

The leaders accredit such fast-paced success to their team’s embrace of the culture and close-knit community of growth that ibüümerang provides.

“I’ve seen how people grow mentally in this environment,”

said Carlos.

“When you work and develop your people to grow, your business grows.”

To further glimpse how ibüümerang helped develop these two leaders to the next level of success, check out the interview below!

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the Büüm Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

