Jens And Cindy Brynteson Achieve Highest Rank In LifeWave

By Team Business For Home

Jens and Cindy Brynteson, achieved LifeWave’s highest rank, Senior Presidential Directors after only being involved in the business for 12 months.

The Brynteson’s have owned several conventional businesses. Cindy is also an RN and an Author. Even though the Brynteson’s had achieved great success in one other MLM opportunity, they were not looking for another one. Jens had just read about the X39 technology and was pretty sure it was a good product when Gina and Steve Merritt called to invite us to take a look.

Jens convinced his wife Cindy to look at the science on the product which she reluctantly agreed to do. She spent hours reading the patents, clinical studies, etc. Today she tells everyone they don’t need to waste their time, she already did all the research needed for them and the X39 is the real deal.

Cindy was ecstatic about all she had read and told Jens that if everything she had read was true this was the best product she had seen in her 50 years as a medical and natural health care professional.

They called Gina and Steve back and said, “we want this product now!” The X39 patch has proven to be even better than she anticipated on that day.

The Brynteson’s came into the company with the biggest package, Diamond. Not because they were looking to do a business, but because Jens wanted the best deal. We had watched Steve and Gina excel and become professionals in Direct Selling and so when Steve told Jens, you want the Diamond package because the price per sleeve is the best price, he didn’t question him.

Jens & Cindy Brynteson with CEO David Schmidt

Cindy was so excited about what this product might do for everyone’s health, that they called a couple of relatives and friends right away. At this point the Brynteson’s were thinking health, not money. At the end of the week they learned they had made money and advanced to the first rank. The financial return was more than enough to cover their enrollment package plus some.

From a financial point of view the Brynteson’s stated that their income with LifeWave after 16 Months is already very similar to their annual nursery income which took 26 years and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to achieve.

Both feel this opportunity is such a blessing and the best part is to be able to bring others along with them, and to help them achieve success both physically and financially.

Jens & Cindy Brynteson

Jens and Cindy are really excited about learning from the best – their family and leaders, Steve and Gina Merritt. Not only because of this opportunity but its future, and knowing many are ready for what we have to share with them. LifeWave has the right leadership. David Schmidt is the real deal .

About LifeWave

Since LifeWave received its Patent for the X39 technology July 2020, the company has experienced explosive growth. LifeWave grew 120% over the last year which is a remarkable accomplishment. All this excitement has captured the attention of many Network Marketing leaders around the world which has rocketed LifeWave up the Business For Home Momentum Ranks.

The technology behind the X39 is very sophisticated, yet the average person can understand and explain how it works. David Schmidt, the owner of LifeWave and inventor of X39 has over 130 patents to his name. He has performed many case studies on LifeWave’s X39 patch technology. To research X39 case studies, doctor reviews, patents, and testimonies go to www.thisisitinfo.com

The post Jens And Cindy Brynteson Achieve Highest Rank In LifeWave appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/jens-and-cindy-brynteson-achieve-highest-rank-in-lifewave/