Jeisson Sánchez And Carolina Tapias Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank at BE

Before BE, Jeisson Sánchez and Carolina Tapias had already been together for three years in network marketing. At the same time, they were developing other businesses.

Jeisson took up environmental engineering in college while Carolina studied acting. She also grew up with an entrepreneurial flair, selling various items to help her family with day-to-day expenses. Later, she took on a job as a more secure and steady means of earning.

The couple realized employment and the traditional life path weren’t for them either. They dreamed big, yearning to do different things and to do work they love.

Despite their dreams, ambition, and years in the industry, they eventually stopped pursuing network marketing.

“One of the reasons why was because none of the opportunities we knew gave us enough confidence to build long-term success.

“However, when José Ardón and the Islam brothers Ehsaan, Monir, and Moyn Islam introduced us to BE, we saw a company with a long-term vision, winning products and services, solid corporate values, an aggressive compensation plan, and incredible leadership at every level.

For these reasons and many more, we chose BE.”

The Driving Force Behind Their Success

“We owe all our success to God, who is always with us,” Carolina gushed. “Second to our families, who have given us the motivation, support, and drive to do what we do, and to our mentors, who have been with us every step of the way.”

Jei and Caro mentioned other BE members who served as their mentors throughout their journey.

“José Ardón believed in us from day one and gave us confidence that we were on the right path. We also credit Juan José Colorado and Laura Cañaveral, with whom we have built our success hand-in-hand.

We also wouldn’t be here where we are without our entire team—for putting their faith in us and working so hard alongside us to fulfill our purpose of impacting thousands of people’s lives.”

Lastly, they honored the company—

“for creating a structured foundation in which solutions can be built upon through strong field and corporate leadership.”

“Knowing that we are in the right company makes us feel very safe, firm, and happy,” was how Jeisson described it.

“Thanks to the vision of our founders Monir Islam, Moyn Islam, and Eshan Islam—human beings with great values and principles who have a big heart—we can feel their humanity, support, closeness, professionalism, and vision.”

The couple expressed how firmly they believe in their mission and vision that extends to the long term: for the next 100 years, BE will be an innovative company that gives everyone access to education and a place of work from their cell phone.

The Company of High-Performers

When asked about their experience and how they felt to be a part of the company, the exclamation came swiftly,

“We are so proud to be part of this company! The events, retreats, and other activities with the name of BE reflect the excellence, passion, and professionalism they are presented with.”

They went on to describe how they felt like royalty working with BE. “We’re living our best lifestyle at all of these experiences. Our favorite experience was in Dubai in October 2021, where we met many amazing people.

“We will never forget it! We can hardly wait for the event in October 2022 on a private island in the Maldives because we know it will be even more amazing than the last one!”

The Company of Revolutionary Products

The company portfolio had a massive weight in the couple’s criteria when they decided to join BE. “We are thrilled with the products we sell, which have allowed thousands of people to learn the best-paid skills in the world. Thanks to our educational services and applications, anyone can learn to trade.”

BE is changing the game. BE provides tools necessary for anyone to promote digital applications and platforms in various industries such as eLearning, financial markets, immersive virtual world, online marketing, and clothing. Each product improves the lives of customers around the world.

Carolina went on about how much they were looking forward to the future.

“We know that new areas of knowledge and new lines of business will come that will allow our vision for this great company to become a reality and expand.”

Jei and Caro’s Goals

Both had remained just as ambitious when they first began their careers. They declared, “Within the next ten years, we will have an organization of 300 leaders earning more than $30,000 per month, which will create more than 1,000 people making money month after month steadily and reliably.

“The consequence will be that we become Crown Ambassadors—the highest rank in our company. No one has yet achieved this rank, but we dream of reaching it by generating a residual income of 1.2 million dollars per month.”

As much as they want to reach their vision, they remain rooted in the fact that it’s not only for themselves. They dream of helping hundreds of thousands of people learn new skills so they can earn money and improve their lives.

“We see our company as the largest and most recognized e-learning, technology, and network marketing company to date.”

Advice for the New and Young

Jeisson and Carolina look back on their own experiences, and how many doubted their possibility of success. Thankfully, they had each other, and eventually, they gained a robust support system at BE, as well as all the other benefits of being with the company.

“They must have the belief that they are going to achieve great things, the peace of mind of building a solid company with excellent founders and leaders, and a very prosperous compensation plan.”

It’s also essential that they enjoy this process and take it seriously. Eight years ago, we were two young people who did not have enough money for essential things.

Today, money is not a problem—it’s our life. We live with great abundance. We can give the best to our family. We are living a life of dreams, and we’re helping more people improve their lifestyle through this excellent vehicle to fulfill dreams called BE.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.berules.com

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are of the specific individual represented in the article and not of BE and are neither officially endorsed by BE. This article is only meant for reference purposes and is not meant to guarantee earning, as any guarantee of earnings would be misleading.

You cannot earn money in BE without making actual sales to customers. Earning or lifestyle claims mentioned in the presentation shall be attributed to particular individuals & will not have any bearing on your results—detailed Earning Disclosure Statement.

