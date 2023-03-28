Jeisson Olaya Cardozo & Betsa Bedoya Lopez Achieve Presidential Diamond Rank At BE

By Team Business For Home

When Jeisson and Betsa were working at their previous jobs, they felt like there was something missing.

“We wanted to find a place where people really cared about each other and did their best work every day. And we fell into complacency. To us, where we were was ‘good enough.”

Before they joined BE, they had no idea how successful they would be. They didn’t know what they were capable of…until life changed for them, and they had to take a leap of faith.

“We started at BE because we saw a way out of the situation we were in and a chance to achieve all the dreams we’d had before. We also realized that this environment would allow us to grow personally and professionally. And we have.

We’d like to acknowledge our mentors and team, who have been by our side as we’ve worked through each step of building the business that today allows us to enjoy great triumphs. Our founders, the Islam Brothers, have a special place in our hearts. We love their vision and are committed to carrying it forward day by day.”

Jeisson explained.

Betsa and Jeisson describe BE as the perfect place to realize their own dreams and those of all our partners. According to them, they have the best financial vehicle for professional growth in the financial markets.

“For our partners and for ourselves, BE is the place where we can achieve our goals while remaining true to our ideals.”

The BE platforms and apps provide a seamless ecosystem for each new partner to grow in the way they’ve always wanted. There are a number of platforms, including Wow, Mindhub, Orakle as well as standalone apps, namely SENSE, Quest and SHiFT. All are perfectly suited to different needs.

When asked about their plans in the next 10 years, Betsa shared,

“Our goal is to develop as many leaders as possible around the world and to take our vision to the hearts of thousands of people. We want limitless growth for the company and impact the world with our services.”

When asked what the first step to becoming successful at BE is, their reply was

“to take an open mind, be teachable, and disciplined. This way you can see the benefits of all our products and services. Then, it’ll be easier to remain constant and keep your goals in sight. We want to help people, and we’re always looking for ways to do it better. We believe that together, we can help the world become better.”

About BE

BE is a next-generation ecosystem made up of a unique concept of ‘Live & Learn’ which includes e-learning and travel platforms with a comprehensive set of tools for independent business owners.

The BE ecosystem uses artificial intelligence technology, to offer a decentralized, transparent, and empowering space for people from all walks of life, regardless of their educational or financial background, to build their very own multimillion-dollar business from their smartphone.

For more information, please visit www.be.club

