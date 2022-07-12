Jeff Hernandez Achieves Black Diamond Rank At The Happy Co.

By Team Business For Home

At 55 years old, Jeff Hernandez is an operations manager with Amazon and resides in Torrance, California. He’s been part of the network marketing industry for more than 20 years,

“and I’ve always seemed to miss being at the right time and in the right place,” he says.

Jeff has been married to wife, Desiree, for 30 years and has three daughters, Tiffany, Jordan and Aliyah. “Tiffany and her husband, Matt, have finally given me two awesome grandsons, Jackson and Ford,” Jeff says. “Finally boys!”

Jeff and Desiree moved to California a decade ago to be closer to their grandsons. “We didn’t want to be grandparents six hours away,” he explains.

This husband, dad and grandfather was part of a network marketing company that closed its door

“and left me no choice but to find a new home for myself and my team,” he says. “We were blessed to find The Happy Co.”

The most important factor in Jeff deciding to become a brand partner with The Happy Co. was having a company that was going international with a product he didn’t have to convince people to buy. That bet is paying off in spades, allowing him to work toward retirement for himself and his wife.

“The key to building a successful business is being able to introduce people to others with similar stories, wants or dreams,” he says. “Being in the industry as long as I have been, I have clapped for a lot of folks crossing the stage with all of their successes,”

Jeff adds.

“At The Happy Co., I know that starting in September at our convention, I will be clapping for my own team crossing the stage with all of their successes. That will be the best feeling a leader could have.”

About The Happy Co.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person.

The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. go here.

