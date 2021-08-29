JazzHR Review

By Lars Lofgren

JazzHR’s primary focus is helping small to medium-sized businesses attract and hire candidates.

It’s our top recruiting software pick for applicant tracking needs, but it has helpful onboarding features as well.

With JazzHR, employers can promote their brand using company websites, branded messaging, and social media channels.

JazzHR users can also automate communication with candidates and generate insightful performance reports.

This software doesn’t come with a free plan, but it includes a 21-day free trial and affordable pricing options.

JazzHR Pros and Cons

Pros

Employer Branding

Unlimited Open Jobs (with select plans)

Applicant Tracking Features

Affordable Pricing Options

Onboarding Tools

Insightful Reporting

Cons

Lack of Agency Features

No Free Plan

Absence of Phone Support (with most plans)

How JazzHR Compares to Top Recruiting Software

With features that include automated tasks, collaborative hiring, and employer branding, JazzHR is the best recruiting software for applicant tracking. It is best for small to mid-sized businesses looking to hire in one location, and it has additional tools that help with onboarding.

JazzHR made our list of the Best Recruiting Software for its applicant tracking capabilities, but there are other products worth mentioning. Breezy HR is the best tool for unlimited job postings, and it includes a free plan for users posting only one job at a time. Workable starts at a higher price, but it is the best tool for recruiting at scale.

JazzHR In-House vs. Agency Solutions

You should always differentiate whether a recruiting software is meant for in-house use or agencies. JazzHR has options for both. While its standard plans are suited to small to mid-sized businesses, it has high-volume plans that include tools for recruitment agencies. The high-volume plans cost more, but it may be worth it if you’re with an agency set on using JazzHR.

That said, it’s important to mention that JazzHR was not originally created to help agencies. It has affordable plans that are meant for a small to mid-sized business budget. Even its high-volume plans lack common agency features like invoicing, CRM, and time tracking. If you’re hiring in-house, JazzHR is a great option. If you’re with an agency, a tool like Bullhorn may be a better fit.

In-house users can post openings on pay-per-click, pay-per-post, and free job boards. To save time, they can set up automatic rejection emails to unqualified candidates. JazzHR can be directly synced with a user’s inbox for help with organization. It also supports referral programs to organize candidate leads from current employees.

In-house recruiting teams can be created for each job opening. This allows team members to collaborate with fellow employees and vote “yes” or “no” on specific candidates. Users can also share candidate feedback, notes, and other important details. In-house users can customize workflows for each job post, giving employees an actionable process for recruiting candidates.

JazzHR Hiring Volume

Whatever your hiring volume needs are, JazzHR has got you covered. If you only need to hire three or fewer candidates at a time, go with JazzHR’s Hero plan. It is extremely affordable, but it places a limit of three open jobs at a time. If you want to add more simultaneous openings, you can either upgrade your plan or add more posts for a small monthly fee.

JazzHR’s Plus and Pro plans cost more, but they have no limit on the number of simultaneous job posts. If you have a lot of open positions to fill, these are great options. You don’t want to get stuck with a plan that has a limit too low. This will cost you a ton in wasted upgrading costs. It’s worth mentioning that all JazzHR plans allow unlimited users as well.

JazzHR does place job posting limits on all its high-volume plans, however. The Hero High-Volume plan has a limit of three posts at a time. The Plus and Pro High-Volume plans have limits of 30 simultaneous job posts, with options to purchase bundles of 50 or 200 additional posts.

If you only need to post one job at a time, consider using a tool called Breezy HR. This software is free to use if you only need to fill one role simultaneously.

JazzHR Onboarding Tools

Many recruiting software tools aren’t limited to only finding qualified candidates. Tools like JazzHR help with onboarding and integrate with human resource management systems. This tool automates the onboarding process and digitizes offer management forms, and it’s a great tool overall for onboarding new hires.

Through JazzHR, offer letters can be pre-populated with details like job title, start date, and salary, templates can be set up, and eSignatures can be collected from employees and candidates. Both employers and employees can also use the JazzHR mobile app for document storage and signing. Users can also track and revise previous documents without needing to recreate them.

The software also integrates with human resource and payroll management systems to help with candidates after they’ve been hired. Some of these partners include Gusto, BambooHR, Ace Payroll, ADP, Namely, and MassPay.

Once candidates have been hired, JazzHR also allows users to run insightful reports. For example, a candidate sourcing report will show where successful candidates are coming from. A pipeline report will show where time was wasted on hiring previous candidates. These allow users to fine-tune their approaches for the next batch of candidates.

JazzHR Employer Branding

If you want a recruiting tool that helps attract candidates using your own brand and website, JazzHR can certainly help. It offers benefits like branded messaging, social media channels, and customizable career pages. While employer branding isn’t mandatory, it can help make your company look more appealing and professional to potential candidates.

JazzHR allows users to bypass hiring a web developer by offering more than 12 templates for customized website branding. These templates work for desktop and mobile use. Users can link their JazzHR account to their company website, and they can post jobs on their own website and multiple third-party boards at once.

The tool allows users to quickly post jobs to all the major social media platforms too, giving them a greater opportunity to show off their company’s culture and expand their network. This also gives users the ability to receive referrals from social media followers. Open roles can be tracked and shared by employees on social media.

Another way JazzHR enhances employer branding is through personalized messages. Branded message templates ensure candidates see your company logo and receive personalized responses. Its message automation feature sends branded auto-response messages to cover things like interview requests and disqualification emails.

JazzHR Hero

JazzHR offers one product with three main pricing plans, starting with JazzHR Hero. Hero is meant for small teams looking to post one to three jobs at a time, and it allows unlimited users. If users want to post more, they can add more for $9 per job per month. The plan costs $39 per month billed annually for most users or $99 per month if the user is a staffing company.

Hero lets users post jobs on free job boards with one click, customize job applications, and post jobs on mobile-friendly sites. Users can screen candidates from their mobile devices automatically, post jobs on pay-per-post and pay-per-click job boards, and receive emails when candidates apply to jobs.

Hero users are given a searchable resume database, allowing them to take advantage of the user interface to quickly find candidate profiles. If users already have a database of candidates, they can upload them when switching to JazzHR so there aren’t any duplicate applicants. It also integrates with human resource management tools, allowing candidates to be transferred to them automatically.

JazzHR comes with a Chrome extension that lets users import passive candidates from job boards. It integrates with LinkedIn Recruiter so users can view profiles and send and receive messages. To keep track of communication, users can sync up all their emails with JazzHR. It also lets account owners assign specific privileges to users, keeping candidate data protected.

Its email templates feature allows users to create automated candidate email responses. Hero users can create their own job workflow stages and add pre-recorded video screens. Users can also store and organize candidate documents.

One major drawback of JazzHR Hero, however, is that it only offers users email support. However, it is an affordable plan with plenty of features for those who have small-scale hiring needs.

JazzHR Plus

JazzHR Plus is the most popular plan, and it offers account owners unlimited users and unlimited simultaneous job posts. This plan costs $229 per month billed annually. This plan has everything included in JazzHR Hero plus the following features.

To save time, Plus lets users manage an entire employee referral program through its software. Users can add candidate disqualification questions. They can also set up emails that automatically send to candidates depending on where they are in the hiring process.

The plan comes with bulk action tools to efficiently perform actions with a group of candidates. It also comes with job approval tools and a contacts manager.

Plus directly integrates with Sterling Talent Solutions, Aurico, and Verified First to help users conduct background checks and screening on candidates. It comes with a calendar tool that lets users track, manage, and schedule interviews. Users can sync interviews and other calendar events to their Outlook and Gmail calendars as well.

Its helpful guides give users a roadmap for conducting interviews, and its candidate evaluation templates help users analyze their candidates. JazzHR Plus integrates coding and skill testing software, and it can work with Zoom for $29 per month extra. Its Calendly integration lets users show their availability to candidates and allows them to schedule interviews.

On the job dashboard, users can create custom fields and customize candidate profiles. Plus users can run funnel reports, pipeline reports, job reports, optimization reports, and candidate reports.

Users receive onboarding support, and data importing can be carried out after requesting a quote. Customer support upgrades to email plus chat options with this plan, and users can add phone support for $49 per month. Depending on your budget, it could make more sense to upgrade to JazzHR Pro, where phone support is already included.

JazzHR Pro

JazzHR Pro is the most comprehensive plan offered. It includes unlimited users and unlimited open jobs, and it’s priced at $339 per month billed annually. It comes with everything that’s included with Hero and Plus, with the following features added.

Zoom integration for video interviews is automatically included with Pro. eSignature tool integrations are included along with offer letter generators. This plan provides offer insights to let users see what is working and what isn’t. For preventing bottlenecks and errors, tokens can be used to create offer templates.

To speed up the hiring process, users can create templates for any common documents used. For added security, users can decide who can access salary data, offer letters, and other sensitive information. It also lets users create compliance reports and more customizable reports.

With JazzHR Pro, importing data is free with a 12-month or more plan commitment. It also comes with onboarding assistance, and its customer support includes email, chat, and phone assistance.

JazzHR plans come with a 21-day free trial, and they include optional add-ons as well. For humanizing candidate interactions, users can add candidate texting starting at $29 per month. For an additional $99, users can hire a dedicated account manager to show them new features, run customized training, and conduct quarterly account reviews.

Users can add brand-specific career page customizations starting at $39 per month. If users want to increase their bulk email limit, they can do so starting at $29 per month. eSignature and offer add-ons are available for $59 per month.

For easier password management, single sign-on capacity can be added for $29 per month. Users can also add advanced reporting for $59 per month and candidate exporting for $29 per month.

JazzHR High-Volume Plans

It’s important to note that the standard JazzHR plans are intended to serve small and midsize businesses with less than 500 employees hiring candidates in one location. However, JazzHR has High-Volume plans intended for companies with more than 500 employees, franchises, staffing agencies, multi-location companies, and HR service providers.

The High-Volume version of Hero costs $99 per month billed annually instead of $39. The High-Volume versions of JazzHR Plus and Pro cost the same as the regular versions.

The High-Volume plans give users more enterprise-level capabilities, but it limits open job postings on all three versions. The open job limits are the same for both versions of the Hero plan. With High-Volume Plus and Pro, users are limited to 30 job postings at once. However, they can add 50 posts for an additional $39 or 200 posts for $89.

Summary

If you are with a small to midsize company needing recruitment software with the best possible applicant tracking features, JazzHR is for you. The software has three main plans and high-volume options if needed. JazzHR has affordable pricing options, company branding tools, and helpful post-hire features that can help you attract candidates and get them onboard efficiently.

