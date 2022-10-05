Javon Davis Reaches 500K Rank At MyDailyChoice

By Team Business For Home

Javon Davis has been a top affiliate at MyDailyChoice since 2018.

Along with his wife, Candace Byrd Davis, the couple are Network Marketing superstars.

Hailing from a coal-mining community near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA the former police officer and married father of two holds a degree in Engineering and Mining Technology. Javon became interested in Network Marketing when his wife found prosperity in the industry circa 2014 before transitioning to MDC.

“I love the fact that MyDailyChoice didn’t box itself into one category, as it currently holds numerous different brands under its umbrella,”

says Javon.

“If you love wellness and weight loss—we have it! If you love crypto and forex—we have it! If you love to travel—we have it.

Once you pair it with a compensation plan that is simple but lucrative it’s a no-brainer”

Javon praises MDC’s Founders and CEOs, Josh and Jenna Zwagil, for building a company for distributors, by distributors, including technology for Affiliates built entirely in-house.

“I believe that MyDailyChoice will be that multi-billion-dollar company that is around for decades to come.”

MyDailyChoice congratulates Javon on reaching the rank of a 500K Affiliate!

About MyDaily Choice

MyDailyChoice, Inc., based in Las Vegas, NV, is the global leader for pure CBD products, the finest essential oils, exclusive travel deals, and wellness and performance products. With thousands of active Affiliates worldwide and five unique brands – HempWorx, Mantra Essential Oils, High Life Travel, Daily Sprays and Akashx – MyDailyChoice is a recognized leader in the Direct Selling Industry.

MyDailyChoice brings its mission to empower families with the opportunity to be physically and financially healthy. MyDailyChoice’s 100% commitment to innovation continuously brings customers and Affiliates the highest quality and latest product breakthroughs in the wellness space, supporting holistic lifestyles and the entrepreneurial spirit.

For more information, please call +1 (888) 877-5436 or visit www.mydailychoice.com.

*The are no guarantees regarding the income from the MyDailyChoice/HempWorx opportunity. The success or failure of each Affiliate, like in any other business, depends upon each Affiliate’s skillset and personal effort.

Earning levels for Independent Affiliates are examples and should not be construed as typical or average. Income level achievements are dependent upon the individual Affiliates business skills, personal ambition, time, commitment, activity and demographic factors. To view the MyDailyChoice Income Disclosure Statement, click here.

