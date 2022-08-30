By Team Business For Home

Javon Davis was born and raised in an old Coal Mine community south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After a career as a police officer in the Washington D.C. area, including surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, the married father of two obtained a degree in Engineering and Mining Technology, becoming a foreman in the coal industry. Both dangerous careers, Javon began exploring network marketing after his wife’s success in the industry.

In 2018, Javon and his wife transitioned to MyDailyChoice, and that is when Javon gained a steadfast belief in the industry thanks to the MDC product line.

Javon stated:

“I love the stability. The infrastructure. The technology. I love that MyDailyChoice didn’t box itself into one category as it currently holds ten different brands under its umbrella.”

MyDailyChoice would like to congratulate Javon on recently earning the rank of an MDC 250K Affiliate.

Says Javon,

“Our CEOs, Josh and Jenna Zwagil, have built a company for distributors, by distributors.”

About MyDailyChoice:

Josh and Jenna Zwagil are passionate about providing a true “home” for their affiliates and have created MyDailyChoice. The powerful and rewarding House of Brands delivers the best products and services in health and wellness, performance, weight management, beauty and cosmetics, travel, financial education, automotive, and more.

MDC consistently pursues leading-edge services, technologies, product offerings, and new ways of thinking. Learn more at MyDailyChoice.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/javon-davis-achieves-250k-rank-at-mydailychoice/